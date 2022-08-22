techUK
|Printable version
Intelligent Mobility and Transport Programme focuses on rail transformation
techUK’s Intelligent Mobility and Transport programme is focusing efforts on rail transformation and the establishment of Great British Rail (GBR). On Friday 21 October, we will publish a new paper, examining how GBR can work in partnership with the technology sector to deliver a data and innovation enabled railway.
The William-Shapps Plan for Rail recommended that GBR should become the guiding mind for our railways and since then, the GBR Transition Team (GBRTT) has identified six areas of transformation; Customer Journey; Station and Rail; Data and Digital; Infrastructure and Utilities; Freight and Logistics and Funding and Financing.
techUK members are currently pooling their collective expertise to devise solutions and develop recommendations for how data and technology can be more effectively harnessed across these areas. The paper draws on experience from other industry verticals, proven ways of working and best practice, with input sought from companies from SME to FTSE 100.
We will share these findings at an event at techUK’s offices in Central London on Friday 21 October, 10:00-12:00 where we hope to be joined by senior figures from within the GBRTT, rail industry leaders, techUK members and non-members.
The week commencing 17 October will also be an ‘Innovation in Rail’ week at techUK, where we will invite members to submit content such as guest blogs, case-studies and videos to be published on our website and social media channels. More details will follow shortly but please don’t hesitate to get in touch to register your interest in participating.
We believe that the transition to GBR presents a generational opportunity to put data and technology at the heart of our railways. techUK and its members stand ready to support this transformation and work in partnership with the GBRTT to manage complexity, work through challenges and deliver a railway which can deliver for its customers and communities.
If your organisation is part of techUK and would like to contribute to this project please get in touch with Ashley Feldman, Ashley.Feldman@techUK.org.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/intelligent-mobility-and-transport-programme-focuses-on-rail-transformation.html
Latest News from
techUK
Is your business impacted by high energy costs and supply chain disruptions?22/08/2022 14:05:00
techUK is working with the Government to map and understand the impacts of increased energy costs and supply chain issues on our members as well as the wider tech sector.
Towards PSD3? The European Banking Authority publishes its views22/08/2022 11:25:00
Following 2018’s implementation of the European Union’s revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), international and national supervisory authorities are producing extensive reviews following the European Commission’s Targeted Consultation of the revised payment services directive
techUK responds to new regulatory framework for AVs19/08/2022 15:25:00
Read our initial response to the Government's announcement to fully legislate for AVs by 2025.
NHS launches Innovation Service to support innovators19/08/2022 11:25:00
The service builds upon the NHS’s rich history of world-leading innovations and extensive learnings from the Covid-19 pandemic.
techUK members recognised in national health tech ranking18/08/2022 16:25:00
Several techUK member organisations have made BusinessCloud’s annual HealthTech 50 ranking of the UK’s most innovative health technology creators.
Letter to the next Prime Minister from techUK CEO Julian David16/08/2022 16:25:00
techUK's CEO Julian David has written to the final two candidates for the Conservative Party Leader and next Prime Minister. In the letter techUK sets out how the next Prime Minister can work with the UK tech sector to address the key challenges they and the country will face.
techUK joins other UK trade organisations to urge the Government to hold out for a comprehensive UK-India deal12/08/2022 13:05:00
The UK-India FTA talks began in January this year. The fifth round of negotiations was finalised last week, and both countries are working towards the October 24 deadline that Prime Ministers Johnson and Modi set a few months ago.