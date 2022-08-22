Intelligent Mobility and Transport Programme focuses on rail transformation

techUK’s Intelligent Mobility and Transport programme is focusing efforts on rail transformation and the establishment of Great British Rail (GBR). On Friday 21 October, we will publish a new paper, examining how GBR can work in partnership with the technology sector to deliver a data and innovation enabled railway.

The William-Shapps Plan for Rail recommended that GBR should become the guiding mind for our railways and since then, the GBR Transition Team (GBRTT) has identified six areas of transformation; Customer Journey; Station and Rail; Data and Digital; Infrastructure and Utilities; Freight and Logistics and Funding and Financing.

techUK members are currently pooling their collective expertise to devise solutions and develop recommendations for how data and technology can be more effectively harnessed across these areas. The paper draws on experience from other industry verticals, proven ways of working and best practice, with input sought from companies from SME to FTSE 100.

We will share these findings at an event at techUK’s offices in Central London on Friday 21 October, 10:00-12:00 where we hope to be joined by senior figures from within the GBRTT, rail industry leaders, techUK members and non-members.

Book now!

The week commencing 17 October will also be an ‘Innovation in Rail’ week at techUK, where we will invite members to submit content such as guest blogs, case-studies and videos to be published on our website and social media channels. More details will follow shortly but please don’t hesitate to get in touch to register your interest in participating.

We believe that the transition to GBR presents a generational opportunity to put data and technology at the heart of our railways. techUK and its members stand ready to support this transformation and work in partnership with the GBRTT to manage complexity, work through challenges and deliver a railway which can deliver for its customers and communities.

If your organisation is part of techUK and would like to contribute to this project please get in touch with Ashley Feldman, Ashley.Feldman@techUK.org.