Ministry of Justice
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Interest rate increased on the Court Funds Office special and basic accounts: November 2026
The interest rates were increased for Court Funds Office special and basic accounts today (26 November 2026).
In response to the increase in the Bank of England base rate on 5 November 2026, the Court Funds Office (CFO) rates of interest payable to clients have been reviewed and from 26 November 2026 these will change to the following:
- Special Account – Increased from 3.75% to 4.00%
- Basic Account – increased from 2.81% to 3.00%
The decision was made to ensure that the running costs of the CFO service can continue to be met whilst still providing an affordable rate of interest payable to clients.
If you wish to discuss further, please contact the CFO on 0300 0200 199 or email enquiries@cfo.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/interest-rate-increased-on-the-court-funds-office-special-and-basic-accounts-november-2026
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