Interest rate reaction: cut doesn’t go far enough, says IPPR

Ashwin Kumar, director of research and policy at IPPR, reacted to yesterday’s decision by the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee to cut interest rates

“With growth reducing in the past couple of months, fewer employees paying taxes and Trump’s tariffs increasing global trade frictions, the Bank of England’s rate cut from 4.25 to 4 per cent is welcome but not enough.

“The Bank has kept rates too high for too long. Inflation is expected to return to target, with risks to the economy and global growth over the next few years warranting a larger cut of 0.5 per cent.

"The government has other options to ease pressures on households immediately - even as price increases are set to slow, essential costs remain high, and further action is needed to bring down the cost of living.

"One way to deliver swift support is by rebalancing energy bills – lowering electricity prices, helping with energy debts, and ensuring that households access the cheapest energy prices on offer."

Ashwin is IPPR’s director of research and policy. A former chief economist at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and senior government adviser, he is a regular commentator in national broadcast and print media.

