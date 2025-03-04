Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Interest rate reductions on the Court Funds Office special and basic accounts: 3 March 2025
Reduction of interest rates for Court Funds Office special and basic accounts as of yesterday (3 March 2025).
In response to the decrease in the Bank of England base rate on 6 February 2025, the Court Funds Office (CFO) rates of interest payable to clients have been reviewed and from 3 March 2025 these will change to the following:
- Special Account – decreased from 4.75% to 4.50%
- Basic Account – decreased from 3.56% to 3.38%
The decision was made to ensure that the running costs of the CFO service can continue to be met whilst still providing an affordable rate of interest payable to clients.
If you wish to discuss further, please contact the CFO on 0300 0200 199 or email enquiries@cfo.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/interest-rate-reductions-on-the-court-funds-office-special-and-basic-accounts-3-march-2025
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Foreign criminals to be deported quicker03/03/2025 15:20:00
Foreign national offenders (FNOs) will be deported quicker thanks to a new £5 million government investment in prisons across England and Wales.
Court and tribunal fees: updates from April 202527/02/2025 10:15:00
An update on upcoming increases to selected court and tribunal fees.
Boost for UK economy as Arbitration Act receives Royal Assent26/02/2025 10:15:00
A new law to help the UK’s legal services sector maintain pole position and which will deliver millions more to grow the economy and help implement our Plan for Change.
Probate waiting times halved thanks to Government push14/02/2025 16:10:00
Families, individuals, and charities will receive funds left to them in wills twice as quickly as they did last year, with probate applications now being granted in less than half the time.
Lord Chancellor sets out her vision for the probation service13/02/2025 13:15:00
The Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, the Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP, yesterday made a speech outlining her vision for the future of the probation service.
Probation Service to cut crime by focusing on dangerous offenders12/02/2025 14:20:00
Probation staff will focus more of their time on prolific offenders and monitoring the most dangerous people
New reforms to support victims of child sexual abuse06/02/2025 12:15:00
Victims of child sexual abuse will be better supported with new reforms that prioritise their rights.
Better protection for victims from domestic abusers04/02/2025 15:22:00
Victims of domestic abuse will be better protected as part of a new law ensuring even more abusers face tougher management from police and probation.
Thousands of children to be supported thanks to multi-million expansion of innovation in family courts04/02/2025 10:15:00
Families, children and victims of domestic abuse will be spared the trauma of going to court thanks to a multi-million-pound expansion of an innovative pilot across Wales and West Yorkshire.