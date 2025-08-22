Ministry of Justice
Interest rate reductions on the Court Funds Office special and basic accounts: August 2025
Reduction of interest rates for Court Funds Office special and basic accounts from 20 August 2025.
In response to the decrease in the Bank of England base rate on 7 August 2025, the Court Funds Office (CFO) rates of interest payable to clients have been reviewed and from 20 August 2025 these will change to the following:
- Special Account – decreased from 4.25% to 4.00%
- Basic Account – decreased from 3.19% to 3.00%
The decision was made to ensure that the running costs of the CFO service can continue to be met whilst still providing an affordable rate of interest payable to clients.
If you wish to discuss further, please contact the CFO on 0300 0200 199 or email enquiries@cfo.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/interest-rate-reductions-on-the-court-funds-office-special-and-basic-accounts-august-2025
