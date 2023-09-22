Think Tanks
|Printable version
Interest rates are too high and starting to bite on the economy, says IPPR
Dr George Dibb, head of IPPR’s Centre for Economic Justice, reacted to yesterday’s interest rate announcement from the Bank of England
“The pause in interest rate rises is welcome but rates are already likely too high and starting to bite. The UK economy shrank in July, the Bank has downgraded its growth forecast for this quarter, and the labour market has clearly started to turn downward.
“The Bank is worried about rising pay which is being driven by the financial sector. Yet it’s another group of people who are likely to pay the price of a recession - those in insecure employment or struggling with housing costs.
“Meanwhile, sharply rising rents and the risk of another energy price spike this winter highlight the need for the government to do more to keep inflation in check, and not just rely on the Bank of England.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
JRF - Interest rates pause welcome as economy sits on a knife edge22/09/2023 09:05:00
The latest data already points to an economy sitting on a knife edge, with unemployment up, employment down and company inventories and vacancies all nose diving. At least half of the effects from past interest rate increases since 2021 are still yet to feed through to families and firms and will now leave their mark on the economy in the coming months.
JRF - Inflation remains high but damage done as costs of essentials are literally unaffordable20/09/2023 11:25:00
Chief Economist at JRF responds to the latest CPI inflation rate, Alfie Stirling
Tata Steel “a bad deal for workers”, says IPPR18/09/2023 09:20:00
Luke Murphy, head of the fair transition unit at IPPR, responded to the government's deal with Tata Steel regarding Britain's largest steelworks at Port Talbot
IPPR - Deliver once-in-a-generation NHS reform to avert killer costs and end second-rate care, landmark report warns14/09/2023 11:20:00
A landmark new report for the cross-party IPPR Commission on Health and Prosperity has revealed that UK health and care services are falling further behind international peers – and sets out a 10-point plan to put them right.
IPPR - Fair tax changes in Scotland could boost spending on key national priorities by hundreds of millions per year, say campaigners14/09/2023 10:20:00
Campaigners are calling on the First Minister to ‘put Scotland’s money where his mouth is’ by beginning to deliver his commitment to explore “bolder” income and wealth tax reforms and to do so ahead of the next Scottish Budget.
Demos - Martha’s Rule – explained11/09/2023 10:05:00
Demos has published a report supporting calls for the NHS to bring in Martha’s Rule, giving patients and their families more power to get a second opinion when they feel they aren’t being heard.
IFS - The triple lock creates uncertainty for pension incomes and savers, as well as the public finances11/09/2023 09:05:00
The pensions triple lock has increased state pension spending and creates uncertainty for current and future generations of pensioners.
Muscular unionism’ approach to devolved nations risks backfiring across the UK, new IPPR research warns08/09/2023 10:10:00
The ‘muscular unionism’ approach to governance adopted by many Westminster politicians in recent years risks backfiring among those who want Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK, an IPPR report warns