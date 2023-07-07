Interim Director General for Rail Infrastructure Group appointed

Anit Chandarana announced as DfT’s Rail Infrastructure Group interim Director General.

Anit Chandarana joins on secondment from Great British Railways Transition Team (GBRTT)

will work closely with GBRTT to deliver government’s vision for rail reform

will begin role in August with more than 18 years of experience in rail industry

The Department for Transport (DfT) is pleased to announce that Great British Railways Transition Team’s lead director, Anit Chandarana, will be joining DfTas Interim Director General for Rail Infrastructure Group.

Anit will work closely in partnership with GBRTT, DfT colleagues and the sector to deliver the government’s vision for rail reform as set out by the Secretary of State in his Bradshaw Address, progress plans for the establishment of Great British Railways (GBR), and ensure the benefits of a guiding mind for the railway are delivered as soon as possible.