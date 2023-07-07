Department for Transport
|Printable version
Interim Director General for Rail Infrastructure Group appointed
Anit Chandarana announced as DfT’s Rail Infrastructure Group interim Director General.
- Anit Chandarana joins on secondment from Great British Railways Transition Team (GBRTT)
- will work closely with GBRTT to deliver government’s vision for rail reform
- will begin role in August with more than 18 years of experience in rail industry
The Department for Transport (DfT) is pleased to announce that Great British Railways Transition Team’s lead director, Anit Chandarana, will be joining DfTas Interim Director General for Rail Infrastructure Group.
Anit will work closely in partnership with GBRTT, DfT colleagues and the sector to deliver the government’s vision for rail reform as set out by the Secretary of State in his Bradshaw Address, progress plans for the establishment of Great British Railways (GBR), and ensure the benefits of a guiding mind for the railway are delivered as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/interim-director-general-for-rail-infrastructure-group-appointed
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Cleaner shipping gets £34 million boost with next round of innovative tech funding07/07/2023 14:20:00
Funding for the maritime sector to develop sustainable technologies that help connect people, goods and services in a cleaner, greener way.
New global taskforce unveiled to bolster resilience in aviation workforce06/07/2023 15:20:00
UK-led taskforce launched to address global skills challenges in aviation.
53 train stations to benefit from tap-in tap-out rollout05/07/2023 10:10:10
Passengers across the South East of England will benefit from 'Pay As You Go' technology by the end of December 2023.
'Get around for £2' this summer as bus fare cap extended until 31 October04/07/2023 12:10:00
The offer will be available for single bus tickets on over 5,000 routes in England (outside London), helping passengers save a third off the average ticket price.
Works complete on vital £82 million sea wall to protect coastal Dawlish rail route03/07/2023 12:10:00
Passengers in South West England will benefit from a new station and more reliable train journeys that will boost local and regional connections.
Better bus services in the North East thanks to a further £45 million funding boost30/06/2023 13:10:00
Additional funding will help lower bus fares, improve local transport connections and reduce journey times.
Boost for logistics sector as government and industry collaborate to increase recruitment28/06/2023 11:20:00
Funding to raise the profile of logistics in schools and colleges will encourage talented young people to pursue a career in the sector.
New plans to boost protections for airline passengers27/06/2023 13:10:00
Stronger enforcement powers for aviation regulator will lead to improved standards for all passengers on flights operating to and from the UK.