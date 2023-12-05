Interim Environmental Protection Assessor for Wales (IEPAW): Deputy Interim Assessor

An exciting and interesting opportunity has arisen to work with the IEPAW.

Alongside the Interim Assessor, the Deputy Interim Assessor will be responsible for the operation of Wales’ interim environmental governance arrangements. The Deputy will support the Interim Assessor in reviewing submissions received from the public and prioritising them according to seriousness and urgency, as well as producing assessments of the functioning of the law relating to serious environmental issues that arise.

Submissions have been received about a wide variety of topics including forestry, water pollution, hedgerows, wildlife protection, protected sites, the interaction between planning and environmental law and polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) contamination. The IEPAW can then make recommendations for any action they consider may need to be taken by Welsh Ministers.

The role of these interim measures is to provide effective oversight of the implementation of environmental law in Wales following the UK’s exit from the European Union while new statutory arrangements are put in place.

The successful candidate will make an important contribution to ensuring that Welsh legislation provides robust protection for the environment in Wales. The role requires an ability to evaluate complex evidence within a short time frame, coming to a reasoned conclusion on the severity of an issue. Central to the role is the need to exercise judgement with due consideration to the legislative framework of environmental law in Wales, including the principles enshrined within the Environment (Wales) Act 2016 and the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act 2015.

Remuneration: £375 (day rate) plus travel and other reasonable expenses within reasonable limits.

Location: Pan UK/Flexible Working Location

Time Commitment: Minimum of 2 days per week

Tenure of office: 3 years with possibility of extension

Closing date: 16.00 Thursday 7 December 2023.