Interim/New leadership team starts at Ofwat

Ofwat yesterday welcomed Chris Walters as its new interim Chief Executive and Helen Campbell as the new interim Executive Director, Delivery.

Mr Walters was previously the Senior Director for the Price Review, and Ms Campbell was previously Senior Director for Sector Performance at Ofwat. These appointments were announced on 7 August following the resignation of David Black as Ofwat Chief Executive on 5 August.

In his role as interim Chief Executive, Mr Walters will provide leadership for the organisation, as well as leading the engagement process with the UK government, Welsh Government and stakeholders, as the recommendations of the Independent Water Commission (IWC) are taken forward. Improving effective regulation is vital for customers and the protection of the environment and is a critical part of restoring trust in the sector.

In her role as interim Executive Director for Delivery, Ms Campbell will take responsibility for ensuring the delivery of the PR24 five-year expenditure programme, progressing the £50bn pipeline of major projects and stabilising Thames Water as quickly as possible.

Mr Walters yesterday said:

“I’m delighted and honoured to be taking on this role, and want to thank David Black for his leadership in recent years. There remains vitally important work to be done before the creation of a new regulatory body in England and regulatory regime in Wales following the government’s announcement on Ofwat’s future, and my focus is to ensure that we continue to deliver for customers and the environment in that time.”

Ms Campbell yesterday said: