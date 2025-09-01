International collaboration doubles detection of cosmic collisions

LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA collaboration detects 128 black hole collisions, doubling the known gravitational-wave events and advancing our understanding of the Universe.

An international team of researchers has announced a significant advancement in gravitational-wave astronomy, with the detection of 128 new cosmic collisions involving black holes and neutron stars.

This discovery more than doubles the number of known gravitational-wave events and marks a major milestone in our understanding of the Universe.

The findings come from the latest data release by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) Virgo Gravitational Wave Interferometer (Virgo) Kamioka Gravitational Wave Detector (KAGRA) collaboration, a global network of gravitational-wave observatories.

The newly published catalogue, Gravitational Wave Transient Catalog (GWTC-4.0), includes data from the first nine months of the fourth observing run, which took place between May 2023 and January 2024.

Massive cosmic events

Gravitational waves were first detected in 2015.

They are ripples in the fabric of space-time caused by massive cosmic events, such as collisions between black holes and neutron stars.

Since then, UK scientists have played a leading role in developing the technology and analysis techniques required to detect these faint signals.

UK contributions to global science

The UK has been a long-standing contributor to gravitational wave science, with support from the Science and Technology Facilities Council and institutions across the country, including:

the University of Glasgow

the University of Portsmouth

Royal Holloway, University of London

Researchers have helped develop the ultra-sensitive detectors used in LIGO observatories and have led efforts to analyse the complex data they produce.

Thanks to recent upgrades, the detectors are now 25% more sensitive, allowing scientists to observe a much larger volume of the Universe and detect more distant and massive black hole mergers.

Cosmic discoveries

Dr Daniel Williams, a research fellow at the University of Glasgow’s Institute for Gravitational Research, who led the team who performed the analysis, said:

This new update really highlights the capabilities of both the international network of gravitational-wave detectors, and the analysis techniques which have been developed to dig very faint signals out of the data.

The 128 new gravitational wave events include the loudest signal ever recorded (GW230814), which is evidence of black holes formed from previous mergers.

This evidence offers clues about stellar evolution in dense environments and details of two black hole-neutron star collisions (GW230518).

Exploring the nature of the Universe

The enhanced sensitivity of the detectors has not only increased the number of observable events but also improved the clarity of the measurements.

This allows researchers to test Einstein’s theory of gravity with greater precision and explore the fundamental nature of the Universe.

Each merger provides valuable data about the Universe’s expansion rate, contributing to efforts to refine the measurement of the Hubble constant.

New gravitational wave events

Tessa Baker at the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, University of Portsmouth, and manager on this new Cosmology paper, said:

It’s really exciting to bring over a hundred new gravitational-wave events into the public domain, after several years of quiet. These new events have allowed us to refine our measurements of how fast the Universe is expanding, also known as the Hubble Constant, arguably the most crucial and hotly debated number in current cosmology. We’ve also been able to show that gravity on large scales of the Universe behaves consistently with Einstein’s theory of general relativity. This means that the standard model of cosmology, along with its bizarre components like dark matter and dark energy, continues to be our best understanding of the Universe.

Looking ahead

With new telescopes like the Vera Rubin Observatory coming online, the chances of detecting both gravitational waves and light from cosmic collisions are increasing.

This multi-messenger approach enabling the discovery of diverse cosmic mergers could unlock even deeper insights into the nature of stars, black holes and the evolution of the cosmos.

The GWTC-4.0 catalogue is available as a preprint and represents a major achievement in international scientific collaboration.