International Conference on Economic Crime

French, Swiss and UK taskforce holds flagship event for prosecutors in London.

This week, the Serious Fraud Office hosted an International Economic Crime Conference in collaboration with France’s Parquet National Financier (PNF) and Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

The event was held over two days at Drapers’ Hall in central London, bringing together over 100 investigators and prosecutors from multiple jurisdictions.

Pascal Prache, Head of France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s Office, Director of the Serious Fraud Office Graham McNulty QPM and Fabien Gasser, Deputy Attorney General of Switzerland.

This was an important step for the taskforce, that was launched last year, and was aimed at addressing challenges in tackling economic crime.

The conference was opened by Baroness Margaret Hodge, the UK’s Anti-Corruption Champion, who spoke about the real-world harms caused by economic crime and the role of strong international partnerships in effective enforcement.

Baroness Margaret Hodge

Sessions across the two days covered the full spectrum of international economic crime work, from case detection and insight sharing to corporate prosecutions, asset recovery and the growing role of cryptocurrency in financial crime.

Day two opened with an address from Joe Powell MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Corruption and Responsible Tax, reinforcing the parliamentary commitment to tackling economic crime.

Joe Powell MP

The conference underscored the value of international collaboration in addressing increasingly complex cross-border financial crime and provided a vital opportunity to strengthen partnerships that support effective enforcement worldwide.