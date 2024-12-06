International cooperation at the heart of space security

Combined Space Operations Initiative partners meet in Florence, Italy, to enhance space security.

The Combined Space Operations Initiative (CSpO) partners exchanged views on space threats, conducted a tabletop exercise, and endorsed a joint statement, reaffirming the importance of CSpO’s mission and the commitment of its members to the Outer Space Treaty.

Joint Statement from The Combined Space Operations Initiative Principals’ board meeting in Italy to advance space security (ODT, 968 KB)

CSpO is a 10-nation partnership which comprises Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States. Its mission is to lead as responsible space actors and to protect and defend against hostile space activities. CSpO is pursuing activities to coordinate defence space activities, address emerging threats, and promote the lawful and responsible use of space.

From communications and banking to directing and securing information advantage for our armed forces, space services are fundamental to our prosperity and defence. However, we live in an increasingly volatile and competitive world. Threats to our interests in space are proliferating, from the potential placement of nuclear weapons in space to destructive testing using direct ascent anti-satellite missiles.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, said:

We are seeing increasing competition in space, with some competitors fielding advanced capabilities that could disrupt the satellites we rely on for modern life. It is crucial that we work alongside our allies, through partnerships like CSpO, to safeguard our interests in space.

Director General Industry, Trade and Economic Security, Avril Jolliffe, said:

It’s more important than ever that we increase our resilience and interoperability, strengthen and uphold the international rules-based order, and deter hostile acts. No nation can do this alone – space is truly a global endeavour and CSpO is integral to how the UK is pursuing this.

Space must remain a peaceful, safe, stable, secure, and sustainable environment for the benefit of all. The UK is committed to working with the international community to reduce space threats through norms, rules, and principles of responsible space behaviours. The MOD is supporting the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in the prevention of an arms race in outer space in all its aspects through the UN.