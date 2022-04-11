International cyber security leaders to appear at flagship UK conference

The UK government's CYBERUK 2022 event takes place 10-11 May at the ICC Wales.

Top U.S. security officials among the guest speakers at CYBERUK 2022

The National Cyber Security Centre – a part of GCHQ – will host the flagship conference at the ICC Wales in Newport on 10-11 May

Key themes will include the current cyber threat landscape, improving resilience, and the tech ecosystem

TWO of U.S. President Joe Biden’s key advisers on cyber security will join representatives shaping the UK’s digital landscape at a flagship summit in Wales next month.

CYBERUK 2022 will see the ICC Wales in Newport transformed into a vibrant celebration of the digital age, with over 1,500 attendees from industry, academia and government brought together to engage in interactive workshops, see exhibitions of emerging technology and listen to keynote speeches from leading experts.

Among those delivering speeches will be:

Rob Joyce, Director of Cybersecurity at the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA)

Jen Easterly, Director of the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Steve Barclay MP, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Sir Jeremy Fleming, Director GCHQ

Lindy Cameron, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Chief Executive Officer

Lindy Cameron, CEO of the NCSC, recently said:

“There is nothing quite like CYBERUK in the world – it brings leading private sector experts under the same roof as the Government’s national security workforce for two days of vibrant discussion, debate and displays of cutting-edge tech. “I’m delighted to confirm senior colleagues from the U.S. cyber security community will be among an array of distinguished attendees at this year’s conference in Wales. “There is still time to register and we strongly encourage cyber security leaders and professionals to sign-up for this rare opportunity to share their wisdom and engage with other thought leaders.”

The annual event is returning to an in-person format for the first time since 2019, and will be hosted by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – which is a part of GCHQ – at the ICC Wales in Newport on 10-11 May.

The overarching theme of this year’s event is ‘Cyber Security for the Whole of Society’, and will feature content of interest to cyber security leaders and professionals, risk owners, and interested citizens.

Building on the success of last year’s virtual event, keynote speeches will also be streamed on the CYBERUK YouTube channel in order to maximise accessibility for all.

CYBERUK will be delivered by NCSC and sponsors across four distinct streams of activity: resilience and tackling the threat; technology and the ecosystem; local to global leadership; interactive workshops.

More information about accessing the event and this year’s programme, exhibitors, speakers, and sponsors can be found on the dedicated CYBERUK website.