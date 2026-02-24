Information Commissioner's Office
International Data Protection Authorities issue joint statement on privacy risks of AI-generated imagery
Data protection authorities from across the globe have today published a Joint Statement on AI-Generated Imagery. The statement represents the united position of 61 authorities and has been issued in response to serious concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) systems that generate realistic images and videos depicting identifiable individuals without their knowledge and consent. The signatories are especially concerned about potential harms to children.
William Malcolm, Executive Director Regulatory Risk & Innovation, said:
“People should be able to benefit from AI without fearing that their identity, dignity or safety are under threat. AI already plays a large role in all our lives, and everybody has a right to expect that AI systems handling their personal data will do with respect. Responsible innovation means putting people first: anticipating the risks and building in meaningful safeguards to ensure autonomy, transparency, and control.
“Public trust is foundational to the successful adoption and use of AI. Joint regulatory initiatives like this show global commitment to high standards of data protection in AI systems and help provide regulatory certainty. We expect those developing and deploying AI to act responsibly. Where we find that obligations have not been met, we will take action to protect the public.”
The full statement can be read here.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2026/02/international-data-protection-authorities-issue-joint-statement-on-privacy-risks-of-ai-generated-imagery/
