Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
International data transfer agreement and addendum and transitional provisions laid before Parliament
ICO statement in response to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) laying the International data transfer agreement (IDTA), the International data transfer addendum to the European Commission’s standard contractual clauses (Addendum) and a document setting out transitional provisions as to the use of the current standard data protection clauses for international transfers before Parliament on 2 February 2022.
This final step follows the consultation the ICO ran in 2021. The documents are issued under Section 119A of the Data Protection Act 2018.
An ICO spokesperson said:
“We welcome the news that DCMS has laid the IDTA, Addendum and transitional provisions before Parliament.
“The IDTA and Addendum are written with the aim of helping organisations ensure they have the correct protections in place when transferring people’s data outside of the UK to countries not covered by adequacy decisions. Applying high standards of data protection to global data flows is essential in maintaining people’s trust in this eco system.
“The IDTA and Addendum will also help to support the UK’s digital economy, by enabling the global flow of people’s personal data in order to deliver goods and services.
“We are continuing to develop additional tools and guidance to further help businesses assess requirements in this complex area.”
The IDTA, Addendum and transitional provisions will now lay before Parliament and come into force on 21 March 2022.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/news-and-events/news-and-blogs/2022/02/international-data-transfer-agreement-and-addendum-and-transitional-provisions-laid-before-parliament/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
ICO consults health organisations to shape thinking on privacy-enhancing technologies02/02/2022 16:25:00
The ICO is inviting organisations in the health sector to participate in workshops on privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs).
Welsh company fined £200,000 for making nuisance marketing calls02/02/2022 14:20:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined a home improvement firm £200,000 for making more than half a million unsolicited marketing calls.
Statement on an agreement reached between Somerset Bridge Insurance Services Limited and the ICO01/02/2022 16:20:00
In February 2019, the Information Commissioner imposed a monetary penalty notice against Somerset Bridge Insurance Services Limited (formerly, and at the relevant time, Eldon Insurance Services Limited) in the sum of £60,000 for a breach of the Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) Regulations 2003.
International data transfer agreement, addendum and provisions laid before Parliament01/02/2022 12:25:00
ICO statement in response to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) laying the International data transfer agreement (IDTA), the International data transfer addendum to the European Commission’s standard contractual clauses (Addendum) and a document setting out transitional provisions as to the use of the current standard data protection clauses for international transfers before Parliament on 28 January 2022.
Your views matter: Information Commissioner to conduct major listening exercise31/01/2022 09:10:00
Newly appointed Information Commissioner John Edwards has announced a major listening exercise to hear direct from businesses, organisations and people about their experiences of working with the ICO.
New UK Information Commissioner begins term04/01/2022 13:20:00
John Edwards begins his new role as UK Information Commissioner today (Tuesday 4 January).
ICO and NHS Test and Trace agree data protection improvements following consensual audit22/12/2021 12:25:00
The ICO has issued NHS Test and Trace with recommendations to strengthen the protection of people’s personal data, so it can continue to play a vital role in tackling the pandemic.
ICO invites comments on how it uses its powers to investigate, regulate and enforce21/12/2021 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has launched a consultation to gather the views of stakeholders and the public on how it regulates the laws it monitors and enforces.