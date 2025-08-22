International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief: UK Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief's statement

The UK's Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief gave a statement to mark International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.

Today, 22nd August we observe the 6th annual International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief. Adopted unanimously by the UN General Assembly in 2019, this is both a day of remembrance and a call to action for us all.

The UK is committed to championing Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) for all. No one should live in fear because of what they do or do not believe in. Indeed, as Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights sets out, “Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion”. However, around the world, we see rising levels of intolerance and violence carried out on the basis of religion or belief.

We strongly condemn such acts and stand in solidarity with those targeted. This includes the Ahmadiyya community facing persecution in Pakistan; Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar; the Baháʼí in Iran and Yemen; non-Muslims in Sudan being coerced to change their beliefs through the denial of food and aid; victims of violent extremism in parts of Nigeria; Christians across West Africa; the many different communities affected by violence in Syria; and the Yazidis still recovering from acts of genocide by Daesh.

FoRB is central to the problems of the world today and to our collective efforts to build a better world at peace with itself. Acts of violence such as those described above are not only attacks on people for what they believe in, but also attempts to destabilise societies and spread division.

A concerning rise in mis and dis-information is also fuelling tensions, as we saw recently in Suweyda in Syria. False allegations of violence committed or planned by and against particular groups deepen distrust between communities. We know that peace and security will not come without the real-world implementation of freedom of religion or belief for all. Countries that respect FoRB and in which all constituent communities can flourish are more stable, more secure and more prosperous.

That is why in July this year, the UK made a new commitment to the centrality of FoRB in our foreign policy. As UK Special Envoy for FoRB, I was pleased to set out with Minister for Human Rights Lord Collins, the UK’s strategy on FoRB, which is firmly rooted within the UK’s overall approach to human rights and governance.

Through our Ministers, my work as Envoy and our diplomatic network we are working to maintain broad support for FoRB as a global norm within multilateral fora and to amplify actions through engagement with, and expansion of, international coalitions. We are committed to strengthened engagement with civil society and human rights experts, and mainstreaming of FoRB within the FCDO.

Let today serve as a reminder that we all have a role to play in promoting and protecting freedom of religion or belief, and in combatting intolerance, discrimination and violence. The challenge we face is significant. But if we work together – across sectors and borders – and remain steadfast in our commitment, I am convinced that we can build a world in which this right is a reality for all.