Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict: Joint Statement to the OSCE
Acting Ambassador Deirdre Brown yesterday delivered a joint statement marking the 2025 International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.
Thank you, Madam Chair.
I am delivering this statement on behalf of Canada, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Ukraine and my own country the United Kingdom.
Today, on 19 June, we mark the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict. We pay tribute to victims, survivors and those around the world who dedicate their lives to ending conflict-related sexual violence.
Madam Chair, the global scale and trajectory of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) cases in recent years is deeply concerning. In the OSCE region, we have continued to see evidence of conflict-related sexual violence committed by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war, indicating its potential use as a tactic of war. This has been documented by successive Moscow Mechanism reports, ODIHR Interim Reports and other independent monitoring.
It is vital that we, the international community, take effective action to end impunity for conflict-related sexual violence. Sexual violence in all forms must stop, all perpetrators must be held accountable, and survivors must be supported.
The UN Security Council’s resolutions on prevention and response to CRSV are important mechanisms in this regard. Multilateral cooperation and international initiatives such as the International Alliance on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict and the OSCE’s mandated work on prevention and accountability for Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Armed Conflict highlight the importance of working together towards internationally agreed standards on accountability and support to survivors.
We strongly support the priorities of Ukraine’s 2025 chairpersonship of the International Alliance, and its specific focus on raising awareness of sexual violence in conflict settings, strengthening international support for survivors, and mobilising global efforts towards justice.
It is important that conflict-related sexual violence is tackled as part of wider global action to end all forms of gender-based violence, achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in all their diversity, implement global Women, Peace and Security commitments, empower women’s rights organisations, and promote and defend comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights for all.
Madam Chair, participating States must continue to work together to promote international action to address and prevent conflict-related sexual violence. We must work to ensure that survivor-centred approaches are at the heart of our collective international response, and that survivors including children born of conflict-related sexual violence receive the support and protection they need.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/international-day-for-the-elimination-of-sexual-violence-in-conflict-joint-statement-to-the-osce
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Conflict sets back development gains for decades: UK statement at the UN Security Council20/06/2025 13:25:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council debate on poverty, under-development and conflict.
UK turns the screw on Putin as allies unite behind Ukraine19/06/2025 14:10:00
The Prime Minister has ramped up economic pressure on Russia with a raft of new sanctions.
UN Human Rights Council 59: Sri Lanka Core Group statement for the Interactive Dialogue on the High Commissioner’s Annual Report17/06/2025 16:25:00
Sri Lanka Core Group statement for the Interactive Dialogue on the High Commissioner’s Annual Report. Delivered by the UK's Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders.
UN Human Rights Council 59: UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on his Annual Report17/06/2025 14:10:00
UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue with the High Commissioner on his Annual Report. Delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley.
UN Human Rights Council 59: UK Statement on the Fact-Finding Mission on the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo17/06/2025 12:10:00
Statement for the Enhanced Interactive Dialogue on the Oral Update of the FFM on the eastern DRC. Delivered by the UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley.
UN Human Rights Council 59: UK Statement on the report of the Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan17/06/2025 10:25:00
UK Statement for the Enhanced Interactive Dialogue on the report of the Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan. Delivered yesterday by the UK's Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders.
The UK urges all parties to show restraint and reduce tensions: UK statement at the UN Security Council16/06/2025 16:20:00
Statement given recently (13 June 2025) by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the emergency UN Security Council meeting on Iran.
Australia's naval nuclear propulsion: AUKUS update to IAEA Board of Governors, June 202516/06/2025 12:32:00
Update given recently (13 June 2025) by Australia, the UK and the USA (AUKUS) to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors on Australia's naval nuclear propulsion programme.