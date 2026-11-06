International Development Minister speech at Education Cannot Wait Replenishment Conference

Kirsty McNeill yesterday made a speech at the Education Cannot Wait Replenishment Conference on 05 November 2026. She outlined the UK's commitment to supporting the continued provision of education during times of crisis.

Your Excellencies, colleagues and friends,

I want to start by saying a very sincere thank you to everyone here for your commitment to building a better future for children affected by crisis.

For every child, education is possibility. It gives children knowledge, confidence and crucially freedom to shape their own future. Few investments are more powerful.

Yet today, 258 million school aged children are affected by crisis.

For so many of those children, conflict, displacement or climate shocks mean losing not just a classroom, but the stability, opportunity and hope that education represents.

Education can provide safety and protection in the midst of crisis. It can equip young people with the skills to rebuild their lives and communities. And crucially, it can help break cycles of poverty, displacement and conflict.

It is fundamental to human security and it reflects a belief that every human life should be cherished, and that every child should have the chance to live safely, with dignity and hope.

At a time of global uncertainty, we cannot , must not lose sight of that.

Needs are growing, while the resources available to respond are under immense pressure.

What we do today and what we do next is critical.

Governments have a central role, but they cannot meet this challenge alone.

That is why the United Kingdom is proud to have helped establish Education Cannot Wait, and the huge coalition that stands behind it.

We are committing £80 million to Education Cannot Wait for 2027 to 2030. We do so because we believe every child should have the opportunity to learn, wherever they are and whatever crisis they face.

But this replenishment must be about more than raising resources. It must also galvanise the international system through which those resources are delivered.

That means working in genuine partnership with countries and communities. Delivering quickly when emergencies strike, while helping education systems recover for the longer term.

It means international organisations working together more effectively, and putting local leadership at the centre so every pound or dollar delivers the greatest possible impact for children.

This is part of the wider reform the United Kingdom is championing through UN80 and the wider humanitarian reset.

In a world of constrained resources, we need institutions that work smarter, cooperate more effectively, and focus relentlessly on the people they exist to serve.

Because investment in education is investment in our wider security.

It is investment in safer communities, stronger societies and a more hopeful future for millions of children.

Together, we can ensure a child’s future is defined by their potential, not by the crisis into which they were born.

Thank you.