International Education Envoy appointed

Business Minister Richard Lochhead has announced the appointment of a new international trade and investment envoy tasked with promoting Scotland’s academic institutions.

Professor Rachel Sandison will foster links with universities abroad, encourage foreign investment in Scottish universities’ world-leading research and help attract more international students and staff.

Mr Lochhead made the announcement ahead of a visit to Shanghai’s China-UK Low-Carbon College, a joint initiative between the University of Edinburgh and Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Its research projects include analysis of carbon capture projects and the effectiveness of CO2 storage methods.

The College is one of seven existing partnerships in Shanghai between Scottish and Chinese research and academic institutions, with others specialising in engineering, finance and art.

Mr Lochhead, who is undertaking a visit to China and Japan, said:

“Scotland’s research and academic excellence is recognised the world over. As our new Trade and Investment Envoy for International Education, Rachel will champion Scotland’s academic institutions and the innovative contributions they are making in fields as diverse as artificial intelligence, art and tackling climate change. “She will help attract investment and encourage the brightest students and leading researchers to study, live and work in Scotland, contributing to the economy. “The UK-China Low-Carbon College is a perfect example of what can be achieved and illustrates how partnerships between leading universities can address global issues. It also underlines the importance of Scotland’s academic, economic and cultural relationship with China.”

Prof. Sandison is Deputy Vice Chancellor for External Engagement and Vice-Principal for External Relations at the University of Glasgow. She said:

“I am delighted to have been appointed to this exciting role. It is a pivotal time for the Scottish education sector, with an opportunity to further strengthen Scotland's reputation as an education powerhouse through the development and delivery of the Scottish Government’s new International Education Strategy. “Global connectivity is more important than ever before and I look forward to helping connect Scotland’s further and higher education institutions with international organisations, governments and opportunities in support of Scotland’s strategic objectives. “I am also pleased to have the opportunity to work closely with Sir Steve Smith, the UK’s International Education Champion, to advocate for the sector at home and overseas and to reinforce Scotland’s position as a destination of choice for global talent.”

Background

The Envoy role is unpaid. The appointment is for a tenure of one year (until 31 March 2026) with the possibility of extension for a further two years. Professor Rachel Sandison OBE takes up her position alongside eight other Trade and Investment Envoys. The role succeeds the Envoy for International Higher Education, which was last filled by Wendy Alexander from November 2017 until January 2025.

With more than 20 years experience in the higher education sector, Prof. Sandison has responsibility for leading the University of Glasgow’s strategy for external engagement covering areas including Internationalisation; Student Recruitment and Admissions; Marketing and Communications; Development and Alumni Relations, and Widening Access and Lifelong Learning.

The Envoy’s role is closely linked to the aims of Scotland’s International Education Strategy.

China is a leading international research collaborator with Scotland and more than 22,000 Chinese students make up 25% of the international population at Scottish universities.

UK-China Low-Carbon College

