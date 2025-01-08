International engineering firm first to agree lease at ‘Grade A’ Welsh Government industrial site

An international engineering firm is the first company to sign a lease at Rhyd y Blew, the Welsh Government’s ‘Grade A’ industrial site in Blaenau Gwent, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, has announced.

Halton Flamgard will lease the newly completed RYB1 unit at the site in Ebbw Vale, following an £8.9 million investment by Welsh Government in the 52,582 sq ft low carbon facility.

It will see the company, which manufactures damper units for clients in specialised industrial sectors, relocate its current operation in Pontypool to the larger modern premises.

Part of a planned expansion, it will see employee numbers soar at Halton Flamgard from 70 to 168 by 2028. RYB1 is the only speculatively-developed large-scale industrial unit developed in Wales in 2024.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

We are committed to driving high quality employment opportunities and skills development for local communities across Wales. Our significant investment in Rhyd y Blew, which is strategically located in the Ebbw Vale Enterprise Zone, compliments our vision for the Tech Valleys area to become globally recognised for new technologies and the advanced manufacturing sector. Attracting an international operation like Halton Flamgard to RYB1 highlights the success of our commercial property strategy to drive future economic growth. I wish them well with their ambitious growth plans and look forward to seeing local businesses, communities and supply chains benefit.

Halton Flamgard Managing Director Lucy Newman said:

We are excited to embark on this new chapter as we move to our state-of-the-art facility. This transition marks a significant milestone for our team, and we are excited about the endless possibilities it brings. Our new space will not only enhance our capabilities but also inspire innovation and collaboration. Additionally, this move opens up significant job growth potential, allowing us to expand our workforce and create new opportunities within the community. We look forward to achieving great things together in this dynamic environment.

Councillor John Morgan, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council Cabinet Member for Place & Regeneration said:

We are thrilled that we’ve landed a fantastic manufacturing project here in Blaenau Gwent. This is incredible news for our community and a testament to the strong partnerships we’ve built with the Halton Management Team. We would like to thank our partners at Welsh Government for their vision in developing the Rhyd y Blew site. This project aligns perfectly with our vision of attracting inward investment (including relocation projects) and supporting local business growth. We believe investing in economic development, business grants, networking, sites and premises, skills and STEM development which results in job creation, wider supply chain opportunities and most importantly drives economic growth across the borough. We are proud to have worked so closely with this business to make this a reality, and we look forward to seeing them make a positive impact for our residents and local business economy.

The marketing agent for Rhyd y Blew is Knight Frank.

Neil Francis, Head of Logistics & Industrial at Knight Frank in Cardiff, said: