International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance statement in support of Holocaust remembrance institutions, organisations, and professionals, June 2025

On 26 June 2025, during the first International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) plenary held under the Israeli presidency, the IHRA issued a statement in support of Holocaust remembrance institutions, organisations and professionals.

The UK, along with the other 34 IHRA member states, endorsed the statement, which was adopted by consensus.

The full text is below and on the IHRA’s website.

International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance statement