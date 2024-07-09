NHS Wales
International insight into public health issues from our Horizon Scanning reports
Public Health Wales has published its fourth Summary Calendar of International Horizon Scanning Reports.
The reports, originally designed to help inform the evolving coronavirus public health response and recovery plans in Wales have been expanded to cover a wide range of important and up-to-date public health topics. Evidence, policies, good practice and data from other countries, as well as guidance and updates from international agencies, are brought together in each of the reports.
Dr Mariana Dyakova, International Health lead and PIH WHO Collaborating Centre Deputy Director at Public Health Wales, said:
“We are pleased to continue the International Horizon Scanning on key public health topics, including in the areas of health improvement and promotion, health protection and health care public health. We hope, it continues to provide useful insights from relevant countries and global agencies, helping to inform public health priorities and emerging issues in Wales and beyond.”
The Summary Calendar presents a short and interactive overview of the five International Horizon Scanning Reports from 2023-2024, with themes including:
-
Universal Free School Meals
-
Mental Health and Wellbeing of Refugees and Asylum-Seekers.
-
Five Essential Conditions for Health Equity
-
Embedding Prevention in Primary and Community Care
-
Impact of Poverty on Babies, Children and Young People
Each of the summaries includes an overview of the topic, international case studies, and links to related work in Public Health Wales and Welsh Government.
The International Horizon Scanning Report series provides a high-level summary of learning from real life experiences from selected countries, and from a variety of scientific and grey literature. The reports, which are published every two months, offer a brief snapshot of current evidence, policy and practice, sharing relevant country examples and international bodies’ guidance and principles.
The Summary Calendar supports the Well-being of Future Generations Act and contributes to a healthier, more equal, resilient, prosperous and globally responsible Wales. Each report is linked to the relevant Well-being Goal.
The Summary Calendar can be viewed here.
If you have read our previous Horizon Scanning Reports we would love your feedback.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/international-insight-into-public-health-issues-from-our-horizon-scanning-reports/
