International leaders to take centre stage at CYBERUK 2023 in Belfast

Leaders in cyber security will appear at the UK’s flagship cyber conference in Belfast next month to share their expertise in helping shape a resilient online world of the future.



CYBERUK 2023 – which is taking place in Northern Ireland for the first time – will welcome over 2,000 attendees from industry, academia, and government to the ICC Belfast on 19-20 April for exhibitions of new and emerging technology, panel sessions, and keynote speeches.



Yesterday, the National Cyber Security Centre – a part of GCHQ – has announced the latest international speakers to be confirmed for the conference, including:

Kemba Walden, Acting Director, Office of the National Cyber Director, The White House

David Koh, Chief Executive of the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of Singapore

Rob Joyce, Director of Cybersecurity at the U.S. National Security Agency

Sami Khoury, Head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS)

Lisa Fong, Director of the New Zealand National Cyber Security Centre (NZ-NCSC)

This follows an earlier announcement of other influential participants, including CISA Director Jen Easterly and political scientist Thomas Rid.



A number of panellists and speakers from academia and industry, including experts from Google, Arm and BT, were also confirmed yesterday via the CYBERUK website.

The names have been revealed with just under a week to go until registrations close on Monday 20th March – with places still available for private sector and international delegates.

Lindy Cameron, CEO of the NCSC, said:

“Cyber security is a team sport with players from across the globe, and I’m delighted to host some of our key international partners and world-leading cyber security experts so we can discuss how best to defend ourselves against common threats.

“UK cyber resilience is not just a UK challenge, and many of the threats, vulnerabilities, and future hurdles we face are shared around the world.

“There is still time to register for CYBERUK 2023, and I’d strongly encourage professionals working in cyber to sign up for this opportunity to share their expertise and engage with other thought leaders.”