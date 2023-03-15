National Cyber Security Centre
International leaders to take centre stage at CYBERUK 2023 in Belfast
Top officials from the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Singapore amongst speakers for CYBERUK 2023 announced yesterday.
- They are joined by world-leading cyber experts, academics and investors
- The National Cyber Security Centre – a part of GCHQ – will host UK’s flagship cyber conference at the ICC Belfast on 19-20 April
- Registration remains open until Monday 20th March for private sector and international delegates
Leaders in cyber security will appear at the UK’s flagship cyber conference in Belfast next month to share their expertise in helping shape a resilient online world of the future.
CYBERUK 2023 – which is taking place in Northern Ireland for the first time – will welcome over 2,000 attendees from industry, academia, and government to the ICC Belfast on 19-20 April for exhibitions of new and emerging technology, panel sessions, and keynote speeches.
Yesterday, the National Cyber Security Centre – a part of GCHQ – has announced the latest international speakers to be confirmed for the conference, including:
- Kemba Walden, Acting Director, Office of the National Cyber Director, The White House
- David Koh, Chief Executive of the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of Singapore
- Rob Joyce, Director of Cybersecurity at the U.S. National Security Agency
- Sami Khoury, Head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (CCCS)
- Lisa Fong, Director of the New Zealand National Cyber Security Centre (NZ-NCSC)
This follows an earlier announcement of other influential participants, including CISA Director Jen Easterly and political scientist Thomas Rid.
A number of panellists and speakers from academia and industry, including experts from Google, Arm and BT, were also confirmed yesterday via the CYBERUK website.
The names have been revealed with just under a week to go until registrations close on Monday 20th March – with places still available for private sector and international delegates.
Lindy Cameron, CEO of the NCSC, said:
“Cyber security is a team sport with players from across the globe, and I’m delighted to host some of our key international partners and world-leading cyber security experts so we can discuss how best to defend ourselves against common threats.
“UK cyber resilience is not just a UK challenge, and many of the threats, vulnerabilities, and future hurdles we face are shared around the world.
“There is still time to register for CYBERUK 2023, and I’d strongly encourage professionals working in cyber to sign up for this opportunity to share their expertise and engage with other thought leaders.”
The overarching theme of this year’s event is ‘Securing an open and resilient digital future’ and will seek to answer questions including:
- What will cyberspace be like in ten years’ time?
- Will we be able to secure it so that it remains free, open, and democratic?
- Will we have innovated and built the technologies that underpin our values?
- Will we have predicted and mitigated the risks and vulnerabilities?
CYBERUK will be delivered by NCSC and sponsors across four distinct streams of activity: strong ecosystem, resilient society; threat, risks, and vulnerabilities; securing foundations for technology advantage; interactive workshops.
You can find more information about accessing the event and CYBERUK 2023’s programme, exhibitors, speakers and sponsors can be found on the CYBERUK website.
The NCSC would like to thank Belfast City Council, Tourism Northern Ireland and Visit Belfast for their support of CYBERUK 2023.
Latest confirmed panellists for CYBERUK 2023, announced yesterday:
- Andrew Hauser, Bank of England – Executive Director of Markets
- Paul Stein, Chairman. Rolls Royce SMR
- Richard Grisenthwaite Senior Vice President, Chief Architect, and Fellow at Arm
- Winnona De Sombre, NonResident Fellow, Atlantic Council
- Shane Huntley, Director of Threat Analysis Group, Google
- Katie Moussouris, Founder and CEO, Luta Security
- Chris Miller, Associate Professor at Tufts University and author of Financial Times Business Book of the Year, Chip War
- Dave Harcourt, Chief Security Authority and Automation Director at BT
Original article link: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/international-leaders-to-take-centre-stage-at-cyberuk-2023-in-belfast
