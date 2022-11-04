Association for Project Management
|Printable version
International Project Management Day: APM research highlights areas of opportunity and challenges for the project profession
The first Thursday in November is International Project Management Day, a celebration of the economic and social value of projects and the people who deliver them.
This year, to mark the day, new research by Association for Project Management (APM) has revealed what project professionals consider to be the biggest economic and societal opportunities for the profession, and highlights some of the skills gaps identified when it comes to successful project delivery.
A survey of 1,000 UK-based project professionals was carried out by APM, in partnership with research company Censuswide,
The findings show that, within the next five years, 33% of project professionals consider the biggest opportunities for the profession to be pivoting to new energy sources, whilst 32% think it’s projects tackling climate change and achieving the Government’s Net Zero Strategy. Advancements in technology, including artificial intelligence, automation and big data is also considered the biggest opportunity for 32% of respondents.
The survey also identifies the capabilities and skills gaps within an organisation or team delivering projects, highlighting the need for personal development and training. A quarter (25%) of respondents recognised knowledge in technology as a skills gap, specifically in digital and data skills. Strategic management skills were also identified as lacking by a quarter (25%) of respondents. Risk management (cited by 24%), and people management and stakeholder engagement skills (24%) were also common answers given.
Interpersonal skills and communication skills were recognised as the biggest challenge among respondents in the financial sector (cited by 38% of respondents in this sector), in the technology sector (32%) and aerospace and defence (33%). Strategic management skills was cited by over 35% of respondents in the engineering sector and project leadership skills by 30% working in the construction sector.
Professor Adam Boddison, Chief Executive at APM, yesterday said:
“In a changing and challenging world, the project profession has never been more important, and it’s vital that we understand the current challenges and opportunities facing project professionals around the world. On International Project Management Day, and as the only chartered membership organisation for the project profession, we are proud to represent and support the project community, including our many Corporate Partners and members.”
*All figures rounded to the nearest 1%
Read more APM research:
The future of artificial intelligence in project management
The growing demand for sustainability in construction contracts
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/international-project-management-day-apm-research-highlights-areas-of-opportunity-and-challenges-for-the-project-profession/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
APM Reveals New Brand01/11/2022 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has unveiled a new brand identity, logo and tagline, having undergone a complete brand refresh to reflect how the organisation has evolved over since its launch 50 years ago.
Workplace Wellbeing Profile31/10/2022 13:20:00
This profile was created by APM Women in Project Management Specific Interest Group (APM WiPM SIG) sub-group, specifically looking at Mental Health and Wellbeing for project managers in September 2022.
‘Important issues still to be addressed’ on Digital Strategy for Defence21/10/2022 10:20:00
A new report by the National Audit Office into the Ministry of Defence’s Digital Strategy for Defence highlights good progress with bringing together and aligning digital practitioners, but points out that performance in delivering major digital technology programmes must improve.
Projects deliver meaningful change at young offenders’ institution20/10/2022 16:20:00
Association for Project Management’s Scotland Branch partnered with Heriot-Watt University to deliver a unique outreach workshop at His Majesty's Young Offenders Institution (HMYOI) Polmont, Scotland.
A successful night at the Association Excellence Awards18/10/2022 16:20:00
The Association for Project Management (APM) Corporate Partnership Programme took first prize at this year's Association Excellence Awards.
Accelerating diversity key to delivering projects fit for end users18/10/2022 10:20:00
As Black History Month continues to honour the history of Black communities and champion the achievements made towards greater equality, we speak to Mac Alonge, Chief Executive of The Equal Group, about what more can be done to accelerate Black inclusion in the workplace and why doing so is important to projects.
APM Thames Valley branch Project Management Challenge Competition 2022/23 is open!17/10/2022 16:20:00
The annual Thames Valley Branch (TVB) Project Management (PM) Challenge for 2022/23 has launched, taking it into its tenth year as a competition for developing project management professionals; and we are currently taking applications from interested teams.
Stakeholder engagement in the hybrid world – SWWE Virtual Meet Up12/10/2022 16:20:00
We had 12 people dial in from the southwest region and one person in Pakistan on 29 September 2022. The event went very well.