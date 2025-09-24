Chatham House
|Printable version
International recognition of Palestine provides hope. Now Palestinians must unite around a national plan
EXPERT COMMENT
Palestinian political factions must come together under the umbrella of the PLO and work with supportive countries to agree an inclusive agenda of reform.
On 21 September, Canada, the UK, and Australia joined 147 other countries in recognizing the state of Palestine. On 22 September France, Belgium and others also announced their recognition. This marks a major foreign policy shift for key allies of Israel, whose long-standing position has been that statehood should be an outcome of a negotiated settlement.
Reacting to the recognitions on 21 September, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said it would allow the ‘State of Palestine to live side by side with the State of Israel in security, peace, and good neighbourliness’.
But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted as expected by condemning the move: ‘To those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre of October 7: You are giving a huge reward to terrorism. And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.’
Recognition has been a consistent demand by the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), and its diplomatic missions. Now that their demand has been realized, what should the Palestinians do?
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/09/international-recognition-palestine-provides-hope-now-palestinians-must-unite-around
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan’s mutual defence pact sets a precedent for extended deterrence24/09/2025 09:20:00
Riyadh may not want to rely solely on Washington for its defence, but it remains to be seen how robust its new security agreement with Islamabad will be in practice.
The IAEA and Iran reached an agreement on inspections – but looming sanctions mean it’s already in trouble23/09/2025 12:20:00
The deal provides no timeline for the resumption of inspections. And time is running out before UN sanctions ‘snap back’.
Israel’s attack on Qatar shows why it’s time for a Gulf defence union22/09/2025 13:10:00
Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf Arab states would be better served by integrating their defences than relying on other external partners.
Can the UN’s new AI governance efforts weather the AI race?19/09/2025 15:25:00
The UN’s new AI governance architecture is mostly powerless but, if implemented effectively, could set important global agendas on AI.
The UK must guard against new risks to financial stability coming from the US19/09/2025 12:20:00
Financial services are critical to future UK productivity and growth, but regulators should be wary of deepening cooperation with US counterparts that could expose the UK to greater risk.
Egypt now sees Israel as an imminent threat18/09/2025 12:20:00
At an emergency summit in Doha, President Sisi escalated his rhetoric on Israel - and may now seek to revive Cairo’s vision of an Arab military alliance.
Border controls in Europe undermine the Schengen Area and the EU itself17/09/2025 09:20:00
Despite pressure from the far-right, European countries should prioritize a common approach over narrow national interests, or risk the EU’s core principles being undermined.
President Trump’s second state visit to the UK: What to expect16/09/2025 12:20:00
Announcements on technology could offer promising areas for partnership – but progress on Ukraine and Gaza seems unlikely.