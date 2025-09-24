International recognition of Palestine provides hope. Now Palestinians must unite around a national plan

EXPERT COMMENT

Palestinian political factions must come together under the umbrella of the PLO and work with supportive countries to agree an inclusive agenda of reform.

On 21 September, Canada, the UK, and Australia joined 147 other countries in recognizing the state of Palestine. On 22 September France, Belgium and others also announced their recognition. This marks a major foreign policy shift for key allies of Israel, whose long-standing position has been that statehood should be an outcome of a negotiated settlement.

Reacting to the recognitions on 21 September, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said it would allow the ‘State of Palestine to live side by side with the State of Israel in security, peace, and good neighbourliness’.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted as expected by condemning the move: ‘To those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre of October 7: You are giving a huge reward to terrorism. And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.’

Recognition has been a consistent demand by the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), and its diplomatic missions. Now that their demand has been realized, what should the Palestinians do?

