The Security Minister yesterday delivered a speech at the International Security Expo 2025.

Good morning. It’s good to see everyone. This is slightly more people than I was expecting but I hope that’s a good thing.

I can’t quite believe it’s been a year since I was last at this event.

If a week is a long time in politics, then a year is… well, a very, very long time in politics!

Last year, I was relatively new in post.

And this year, I’m relatively new in another post, but back with more experience, more insight, and – unfortunately – much more grey hair!

One thing is the same though – I’ve had to dash back from my Party Conference to be here with you this morning!

But rightly so.

There are many reasons why I wanted to ensure I was here with you this morning.

This event showcases the very best that our security sector has to offer, and I learn a lot from the collective wisdom in this room and in the hall out there.

And there’s also the added bonus that I feel like I’m less likely to be heckled here than at the Labour Party Conference!

So far, this has proved to be the case. We’ll see where we get to.

And as with last year, I’ve not yet been lobbied by anyone dressed as a badger, but let’s see what the rest of the morning brings!

Seriously, though, it’s a great pleasure to join you all at ISE 2025.

Looking back at my speech a year ago, I was struck by how much has changed.

Twelve months ago, I was talking about building my policy knowledge based on watching Spooks, Narcos and Line of Duty.

You’ll be pleased to hear that I’ve come a very long way since then.

For one thing, I’ve now watched Slow Horses!

So that’s helped – not to mention all the briefings, meetings and visits.

And in that vein, can I take the opportunity to thank Peter and Rachel from the NineteenGroup, for inviting me to speak here this morning.

Now I told last year’s expo that the threats and challenges we face are more complex and interchangeable than ever before.

And it is an assessment that bears repeating.

We are living through a period of deep global instability and volatility.

And the sources of danger are broader and more connected.

Fraud. Border security risks. Hostile state activity. Terrorism. Cyber crime.

All pose acute risks to our democracy, our economy and our society.

Just recently, criminal cyber gangs targeted our critical national infrastructure at Heathrow and other European airports.

This has followed similar attacks on Marks & Spencer and Jaguar Land Rover.

These incidents serve as a stark reminder why so many of the companies that we see here today are vital to defending our thriving industrial base.

And of course, the government is taking concerted action to repel the many different threats we face.

For example, we are ramping up enforcement activity and returns agreements to tackle border security challenges at source, introducing tougher offences for espionage, sabotage and foreign interference and improving our domestic sanctions regime to target terrorist-linked groups.

On cyber, earlier this year, I announced a new package of measures to tackle ransomware, and we are boosting police powers through the Crime and Policing Bill.

And during the recent government reshuffle, which is quite a nerve-wracking experience I can tell you, my role has expanded to be shared across the Home Office and the Cabinet Office.

This is a recognition from the Prime Minister that we did not need separate spheres of activity when it comes to national security, and a single minister working with all the key agencies and individuals, driving forward a single vital agenda across government and beyond.

More broadly, our recently published National Security Strategy sets out a historic commitment to invest 5% of GDP on national security by 2035.

This transformative uplift in funding underscores the government’s unshakeable commitment to protecting our country and all those who live here.

And it is also about backing ourselves…

…developing our sovereign capabilities…

…rebuilding our industrial base and supporting UK plc.

It is about recognising that industry is not just another supplier, but is absolutely fundamental to our national security.

That is why the National Security Strategy sits alongside the Strategic Defence Review.

Taken together, they map out for a vision for a ‘whole-of-UK’ approach to national security, delivered through partnerships across government, industry and society.

And we strive to make this vision a reality, the security sector will undoubtedly have a vital role to play.

The numbers bear that out: the security sector alone directly employs 148,250 people in the UK over the last 10 years, turnover has grown by 176%, and exports by 244%.

In 2024, the UK Security Industry achieved £24 billion in turnover and contributed £11.7 billion in value added to the UK economy and the most recent statistics show £11 billion in security export sales.

These are big numbers and this success funds innovation in increasingly crucial strategic capability areas, including AI, cyber, communications, digital forensics, border screening, counter drone capabilities and many others.

They span across many of the IS-8 sectors highlighted in the Industrial Strategy – specifically Defence and National Security, Advanced Manufacturing, Professional and Business Services, and Digital and Technologies.

These strategies mark a clear shift towards embedding SMEs into national security innovation, with funding, procurement reform and eco-system building all designed to support their growth.

Understanding threats and developing strategies to mitigate them is only one part of the mission.

As we move into the second year of this government, my focus is on implementation and delivery.

When I visited Intersec Riyadh last year – one of the Middle East’s leading exhibitions for safety, security and emergency response – I saw first-hand just how highly UK expertise is regarded on the global stage.

For my part, I want to amplify your success every opportunity I get.

To that end, I will shortly be chairing a briefing with all of the government’s trade envoys.

These roles are held by senior parliamentarians who support the government’s growth mission by engaging with key markets right around the world. I am determined to raise their awareness of the innovation and world leading capabilities the UK security sector has to offer.

I am also writing to every UK ambassador and high commissioner across our diplomatic network – asking for their direct support in driving UK security exports at source, including identifying market opportunities for UK companies to access.

I have engaged with international counterparts to promote what UK security industry has to offer, including countries as diverse as Poland, Columbia, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

But I also repeat the ask I made of you a year ago.

You are the experts grappling with the challenges of maintaining competitive advantage and driving the industry forward.

I therefore need you to tell me what more we can do to secure our sovereign capabilities and access market opportunities, both here and abroad.

Because we are here to back you.

UK SMEs, particularly those operating in the security sector, now have access to a diverse range of government-backed funding opportunities designed to support innovation, growth and export potential.

These include Innovate UK, which offers grants and innovation loans for Research and Development and commercialisation and the British Business Bank, which provides loan guarantees, equity investment, including the Cyber Seed Fund, and startup support.

UK Export Finance can help SMEs secure international contracts through guarantees and insurance.

And Sector-specific programmes such as the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) and the UK Defence Innovation Fund offer targeted funding for emerging technologies like AI, autonomous systems and cybersecurity.

Strategic initiatives like the Defence Industrial Strategy, Defence SME Action Plan, and the National Security Strategic Investment Fund further embed SME support into national security and industrial policy, promoting access to procurement, partnerships and regional growth.

Alongside all the work we are doing to support industry, strengthen resilience and supply chains and build up our security ecosystem, we must also make sure our laws are fit for purpose.

And that brings me on to the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act, which became law earlier this year.

The Act is more commonly known as ‘Martyn’s Law’ after Martyn Hett, who alongside 21 other victims, was killed in the horrific Manchester Arena attack of 2017.

Martyn’s mother Figen Murray, who is here today, has campaigned heroically for the changes we are now implementing.

The Act will ensure the public are better protected from terrorism by requiring certain public premises and events to be prepared and ready to keep people safe in the event of an attack.

We intend for there to be an implementation period of 24 months before the act comes into force.

This is to give those responsible for premises and events time to understand their new obligations, and to plan and prepare accordingly.

Over the summer, officials from the Home Office and the SIA have briefed over 1,000 people on the implications of the act through their webinars.

And we will continue to engage far and wide with those in scope of the legislation to adopt good protective security practices support stakeholders in different ways.

For example, we heard yesterday from Jon Savell from CT Policing about the launch of ACT for local authorities. This Home Office sponsored project is designed to provide local authorities and partners with specialist support to embed good CT practice into their everyday activity.

Since taking over the oversight for the SIA, I am overseeing a substantial programme of work to enhance it and deliver the government’s ambitious agenda.

This includes strengthening the SIA’s approach to past criminality, tackling training malpractice and delivering on the Manchester Arena Inquiry Monitored Recommendations 7 and 8.

The SIA’s public consultation on its stricter approach to past criminality by applicants received strong support and I have asked the SIA to begin implementation.

This will improve the SIA’s approach to public safety, as it will mean there is a presumption to refuse anyone with sexual, child abuse or serious offending, and a broader range of offences will be considered when assessing applicants.

To improve this further, my officials are considering options to introduce higher level criminal record checks for certain security roles across the UK.

On tackling training malpractice, the SIA is developing a joint strategic approach whilst scaling up enforcement activity.

The government also remains committed to delivering the intended outcomes of the Manchester Arena Inquiry.

My officials have carefully reviewed Monitored Recommendations 7 and 8, and have worked with the SIA to develop practical proposals for implementation.

I am keen to ensure a wide range of views are included on the significant changes proposed, and that the cost and regulatory burden from the changes is proportionate.

I am also keen that, if necessary, this government will deliver primary legislation in support of these ambitious changes to the SIA. This will be one of the few times any government has delivered primary legislation for the SIA to increase better public safety.

I am very pleased to announce the formation of the S12, a new industry led initiative to bring together various parts of the private security industry and speak to the government with one voice.

Earlier this morning we had a good and constructive meeting with the elected leaders who make up the S12 and listened to how they will organise to improve standards in the security industry. I am keen for the government and the SIA to work closely with them.

And before I finish, I want to take the opportunity to encourage everyone here to visit the government zone, speak to officials and explore ways how we can deepen our collaboration.

We have a team within the Home Office called the Joint Security and Resilience Centre who are here to support, listen and feed back.

JSaRC is a bridge between government and industry. Tell them about your company, the sectors you operate in and the challenges and opportunities where we can deepen collaboration.

The Accelerated Capability Environment or ACE, a name you might recognise, are also showcasing their innovation expertise in the government zone. Engage with them to explore collaboration opportunities and how we can come together to unlock the potential of data, technology and AI for government.

Finally, the Home Office will also be hosting, alongside our ADS partners the Security and Policing event in Farnborough next March to showcase UK industry solutions across the world.

This year’s event was the biggest and best ever with just under 10,000 visitors across the 3 days and over 400 exhibitors in attendance. I would encourage you all to sign up for what is a truly flagship event for the UK security sector and for the UK government.

I will wrap up with a word of thanks and a challenge.

First, the thanks.

Whatever sector, field or discipline you work in, you are part of the most important mission for any society – namely keeping people, organisations and institutions safe from harm.

So, please know that your efforts matter, they are making a difference, and they are appreciated by me, by the Home Secretary and by the whole government.

Finally, the challenge – and this applies to the public and private sectors alike:

Let’s set our sights even higher, let’s break new ground in our quest for new and better solutions to the challenges we face and let’s make the partnerships we already depend on stronger than ever.

That is I think the way forward, and it is the way we will build a stronger, more secure country for us all.

Thank you.