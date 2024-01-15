Institute of Education
|Printable version
International students do not impact outcomes for domestic students in England
International students do not importantly affect education and labour market outcomes of domestic students in higher education in England, finds a new study involving UCL.
The study, published in the European Economic Review by researchers at UCL and the Universities of Surrey and Essex, investigated whether international students in undergraduate programmes affect the educational performances and early labour market outcomes of their UK-domiciled peers.
The research team reviewed data from undergraduate students enrolled at universities in England in the academic years 2007/8-2010/11, to exploit the variation in exposure to international students in university programmes across different cohorts.
The researchers tested whether studying with international students (as measured by the share of international students in the first year of the undergraduate programme) impacts the probability of domestic (native) students successfully graduating, and of graduating with good grades.
They found there is no evidence of international students affecting these outcomes, nor is there any evidence of international students affecting the type of job that native graduates have at six months after graduation.
The study shows that international students (and more specifically, EU-domiciled students) have some effects on the retention of native students in non-STEM programmes, instead of moving to a STEM degree, and in increasing the probability of domestic students to move from a degree in a university belonging to the Russell Group to a university not belonging to a Russell Group. However, both of these scenarios are so rare, the researchers say these specific findings are only marginally relevant. Additional further analysis shows that students that make such changes to their degree programme or switch universities have better performances in terms of probability of graduating and degree classification.
Study co-author Dr Greta Morando (IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education & Society) recently said:
"Our study helps to answer the question of what impact international students have on the UK economy by looking at specific aspects that has never been studied before at the national level: the direct effect that international students have on native students' education and labour market performances.
“We find no evidence of international students being detrimental for native students' probability of graduating and for their degree classification, nor do we find a significant impact on natives' labour market participation and quality of job at six months after graduation.”
The researchers say their findings should be considered in the context of the benefits that international students provide to the UK, as other research has shown that a typical higher education student from overseas (outside of Europe) brings a net economic benefit of £95,000 (or £68,000 for students from the EU) to the UK. International students also contribute to cross-subsidise UK students’ participation in higher education through tuition revenue.
Dr Morando added:
“International students contribute to the economy, help to fund universities, and can enrich the experiences of all university students, by contributing to the diversity of the student body.”
Links
- Research paper in the European Economic Review
- Dr Greta Morando’s academic profile
- UCL Social Research Institute
- IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education & Society
Image
- Source: fizkes on iStock
Media contact
Chris Lane
Tel: +44 (0)20 7679 9222
Email: chris.lane [at] ucl.ac.uk
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2024/jan/international-students-do-not-impact-outcomes-domestic-students-england
Latest News from
Institute of Education
International students do not impact outcomes for domestic students in England15/01/2024 10:20:00
International students do not importantly affect education and labour market outcomes of domestic students in higher education in England, finds a new study involving UCL.
IOE professor receives Distinguished Contribution Award from the British Psychological Society12/01/2024 12:25:00
The British Psychological Society’s Division of Educational and Child Psychologists (DECP) has chosen Professor Vivian Hill for the wide-ranging impact of her practice and her dedication to the development of psychology.
UCL academic recognised as future leader of Japanese research11/01/2024 13:15:00
Professor Kazuya Saito (IOE, UCL's Faculty of Education & Society) has been announced as one of 25 young academics to receive the 20th Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) Prize, recognising him as a future leader of scientific research in Japan.
New MSc on psychological science of children's mental health launching at UCL05/01/2024 10:25:00
With a need to better understand the education context for children and young people’s mental health increasing worldwide, IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society, is launching the new Psychological Science of Mental Health and Wellbeing in Education MSc.
Happy Christmas20/12/2023 09:10:00
While the impact of the pandemic continues to be evident in children’s learning, Reading Recovery teachers in England, The Channel Islands, Scotland, The Republic of Ireland and in Malta have been making a big difference to children’s lives.
Teacher education imperative for climate change and sustainability education12/12/2023 09:10:00
Climate change and sustainability focused professional development for teachers of all subjects is essential to equip young people to live in a climate altered future, finds a new report co-authored by a UCL researcher.
Under-represented STEM students most at risk of not completing degrees, report finds04/12/2023 11:25:00
Students from under-represented backgrounds such as working class or racially minoritised people record the highest rates of degree non-completion, particularly in subjects such as computing, finds a new study led by UCL researchers.
Beyond Ofsted inquiry calls for ‘transformational change’ in school inspection24/11/2023 09:25:00
The school inspection system should be transformed to build trust with parents and teachers and drive improvement across all schools, according to the Beyond Ofsted inquiry carried out by a team of UCL researchers.
UCL academics recognised in annual global list of influential researchers21/11/2023 09:10:00
A total of 60 UCL academics are featured in Clarivate’s annual ‘Highly Cited Researchers List’ 2023, recognising authors of the most influential research papers around the world, ranking UCL 12th globally for the number of “one in 1,000” researchers.