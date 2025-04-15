Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
|Printable version
International Summit on the Future of Energy Security Partners
Government welcomes Official Partners of International Summit on the Future of Energy Security.
- The Official Partners sponsoring the International Energy Agency and UK Government’s energy security summit are Iberdrola/ScottishPower, National Grid, SSE and Urenco
- Ministers and industry leaders from around the world will gather in London in April to discuss the future of energy security
- Summit will be hosted by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and International Energy Agency Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol
The government yesterday (Monday 14 April) announced the four Official Partners sponsoring the upcoming summit marking a new era for energy security.
Energy ministers and key energy sector decision makers from around the world will convene at the UK Government and International Energy Agency’s Summit on the Future of Energy Security, co-hosted by the Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and IEA Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol, at Lancaster House, London, on 24-25 April.
Sponsorship from Iberdrola/ScottishPower, National Grid, SSE and Urenco will help deliver the summit at a lower cost to UK taxpayers and demonstrates their ongoing commitment to delivering clean energy and energy security in the UK and around the world.
In recent years, energy security has risen up the global agenda as countries act to respond to today’s challenges and protect themselves from future energy shocks. The summit is an opportunity to cooperate on rising to the challenges the world faces on energy security and seizing the opportunities to act. It comes as the UK sets a global example by accelerating to a new era of clean electricity by 2030.
The Official Partners
Iberdrola/ScottishPower
Iberdrola is the largest utility in Europe, with a market capitalization of £85 billion, and serves 100 million people worldwide thanks to a diversified portfolio of businesses across the electricity value chain in the UK, the US, Spain, France, Germany, Brazil and Australia. In the UK, Iberdrola is investing £24 billion up to 2028 through ScottishPower, mainly in transmission and distribution networks and offshore wind. Overall, the Group is dedicating around 70% of its investments to power networks to accelerate electrification as a way to increase energy security and competitiveness, create new industries and jobs, and improve sustainability. Around two thirds of Iberdrola’s global investments are allocated to the UK and to the US
Iberdrola Executive Chairman Ignacio Galán yesterday said:
Energy security is the first step towards overall security. Digitalization, big data, AI and the industries of the future rely on a secure power supply, driving demand growth not seen for decades, and network infrastructures are the backbone of a resilient power system. Driven by the UK Government’s clear and stable energy policies, Iberdrola is investing £24 billion to 2028 in the UK in transmission, distribution and offshore wind to guarantee energy security, growth and competitiveness. We welcome the IEA and UK Government bringing together key policy makers and energy companies to analyse how best to enhance energy security globally.
National Grid
National Grid is investing £60 billion in energy networks over the next five years in the UK and the northeastern United States. This represents nearly double the investment of the previous five years. Its commitment will unlock significant economic growth, create thousands of new jobs, reduce energy bills in the long term, increase energy security, and support an increasingly decarbonised, electrified economy.
National Grid Chief Executive Officer John Pettigrew yesterday said:
National Grid is investing £60 billion in energy networks to 2029, boosting energy security, driving economic growth, and supporting 60,000 more jobs across the UK and US. Innovation and investment will be essential to unlocking the benefits of the energy transformation for customers and communities; it is essential that events like this exist to enable the sector to collaborate and drive progress forwards.
SSE
SSE is a UK-listed and headquartered company investing £20 billion over five years to 2027 in renewable energy, electricity networks, and flexible power generation. Harnessing some of Europe’s best renewable resources with projects like Dogger Bank – the world’s largest offshore wind farm – SSE generates homegrown clean energy, protecting billpayers from overdependence on imported fossil fuels. It also builds and operate vital transmission and distribution grids to connect and transport more secure power to homes and businesses. At the same time, through its fleet of flexible generation and storage assets across hydro, batteries and efficient gas-fired power stations, it provides the balance required to ensure an increasingly renewable energy system is not only cleaner but more secure.
SSE Chief Executive Officer Alistair Phillips-Davies yesterday said:
It has never been clearer that energy security equates to national security – and achieving it requires countries to focus both on developing their own homegrown energy sources and on international cooperation to ensure increased flexibility and resilience. This principle is at the heart of the UK Government’s Clean Power Mission, and we are proud to be playing our part in delivering mission-critical investments across renewables, networks, and system flexibility. But there is more we can and must do, and we are therefore thrilled to be partnering with the UK Government and the IEA to advance this crucial agenda.
Urenco
Urenco is a global uranium enrichment company, fuelling nuclear power plants to ensure a secure, reliable, and low carbon supply of energy. With four facilities in different countries within the Western world, it is providing customers with choice of where to receive their supply from and are rapidly ramping up capacity to meet increased demand.
Urenco Chief Executive Officer Boris Schucht yesterday said:
There are now well-established drivers for an enhanced role of nuclear power: the need to meet climate change goals; and the need for countries to have a secure and independent energy supply. As a long-standing and integral part of the global nuclear industry, Urenco sees it as our responsibility to make a valuable contribution to meeting world-wide energy needs, complementing other low carbon sources through a 24/7 supply which is cost effective over the lifetime of a reactor. We will continue to collaborate with partners across the energy sector and beyond to help ensure the reliable, clean energy system our world needs are achieved.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/international-summit-on-the-future-of-energy-security-partners
Latest News from
Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
Clean energy projects prioritised for grid connections15/04/2025 14:20:00
Ofgem is expected to confirm the National Energy System Operator's ambitious new plan to reform grid connections and unlock billions of investment.
Technology and Energy Secretaries chair first meeting of AI Energy Council09/04/2025 13:07:00
The UK's new AI Energy Council held its first meeting in Westminster yesterday (8 April).
Government and industry to train up 'clean power army'09/04/2025 10:10:10
Government and industry to train up 'clean power army' of apprentice engineers, welders, and technicians.
AI Energy Council to ensure UK’s energy infrastructure ready for AI revolution08/04/2025 15:12:00
Industry heavyweights from the energy and technology sectors will descend on Whitehall today (8 April) for the first meeting of the UK’s new AI Energy Council.
New hydrogen power projects to boost growth08/04/2025 11:20:00
A new wave of hydrogen powered projects were yesterday shortlisted to help cut emissions and create thousands of jobs in the UK’s industrial heartlands.
Government consents Rampion 2 Offshore Wind Farm07/04/2025 11:20:00
The Rampion 2 Offshore Wind Farm off the Sussex coast has been consented, securing 1.2 GW of clean, secure, homegrown power for British families.
Government kickstarts £100 million fusion investment03/04/2025 11:25:00
A first of its kind partnership between the government and private sector could see over £100 million invested into the UK’s growing fusion energy industry.
Showcase for local suppliers interested in fusion energy02/04/2025 14:10:00
Businesses across Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire find out more about fusion energy at an event at Gainsborough Golf Club.