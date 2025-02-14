Ministry of Defence
International trade mission to Ukraine deepens industry ties and boosts growth
First-of-its-kind international defence trade mission to Kyiv deepens industry ties between Ukraine and its allies
The UK and allies have deepened industry ties with Ukraine by leading a first-of-its-kind international defence trade mission to Kyiv this week.
Led by the Minister for the Armed Forces, the trade delegation, which included Norway and The Netherlands, met with Ukrainian ministers, officials, and industry partners to strengthen strategic partnerships and enhance defence cooperation in support of Ukraine.
This was the fifth trade mission to Ukraine by Britain’s Task Force HIRST, but the first in conjunction with allies, setting a blueprint for future trade missions to be international as the norm.
Following the visit, UK companies have agreed to work more closely with Ukrainian partners, agreeing to new commitments that will build on previous agreements and boost their capabilities.
Despite a significant Russian airstrike targeting Kyiv on Wednesday morning this week, which killed one innocent civilian, the trade mission went ahead successfully, highlighting that the UK and our Allies will not be intimidated by Putin’s brutal tactics.
With firms across the UK ramping up defence production to meet Ukraine’s requirements, support for Ukraine will directly boost the UK defence sector, create UK jobs, and deliver on this Government’s growth agenda and Plan for Change.
Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard MP said:
The UK is continuing to lead the way on global support for Ukraine. By strengthening defence industry ties with allies, we are providing Ukraine with the firepower it needs on the battlefield, whilst bolstering our own defence industrial base —creating jobs and driving investment.
Our partnerships with The Netherlands, Norway, and Ukraine will help build resilient supply chains to ensure we put Ukraine in the strongest possible position to achieve a just and lasting peace through strength.
We will stand with our allies to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.
The Minister, along with officials from the Ministry of Defence and Department for Business and Trade, attended meetings focused on continuing to develop the industrial relationship with Ukraine, boosting their capabilities on the battlefield, whilst supporting growth back in the UK.
The Ministry of Defence set up Task Force HIRST to drive increases in UK, Ukrainian and allies’ industrial capacity to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as national military resilience.
Kevin Craven, CEO of ADS said:
Our continued industrial partnership with the Ukraine will be pivotal if we are to strengthen our collective security. It is an honour for ADS and our members to work in such close collaboration with Ukraine.
UK support to Ukraine has, at its heart, the knowledge that helping Ukraine is protecting our values and way of life.
The visit coincided with the NATO meeting of defence ministers, where the Defence Secretary announced a new £150 million package of military aid to Ukraine.
The £150 million package includes thousands of drones, dozens of battle tanks and more than 50 armoured and protective vehicles to be deployed to Ukraine by the end of spring, building on the thousands of pieces of equipment the UK has already given to Ukraine.
In a boost to the UK’s economy, the package also includes a multi-million-pound contract with UK defence firm Babcock, who will train Ukrainian personnel to maintain and repair crucial equipment such as Challenger 2 tanks, self-propelled artillery, and combat reconnaissance vehicles inside Ukraine. Through this agreement, equipment can be serviced and returned to the frontline quicker.
This is part of the UK’s unprecedented £4.5 billion pledge for Ukraine this year, its highest-ever level.
The Government is clear that the security of the UK starts in Ukraine and is therefore committed to Ukraine’s long-term security as a foundation for the government’s Plan for Change.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/international-trade-mission-to-ukraine-deepens-industry-ties-and-boosts-growth
