International Trade Week 2025 announced to get businesses exporting and grow the economy

The government yesterday announced a week of free trade-focused business events to help more British firms export goods and services, to boost wages, create jobs and grow the economy.

Sponsored by Santander UK and in partnership with industry, International Trade Week (ITW) 2025 will take place from 3 to 7 November

ITW offers UK businesses a week of free events, workshops and webinars to get more businesses exporting

As part of the Plan for Change, support will help firms take advantage of our landmark trade deals and Trade Strategy

Taking place from 3 to 7 November, International Trade Week 2025, is open to businesses of all sizes and sectors: from those looking to secure their first international contract, to experienced exporters keen to increase sales in new or existing markets.

Through a range of in-person events, workshops and webinars, attendees will be able to develop exporting knowledge and skills, gain valuable insights on specific markets, and increase understanding of key opportunities globally.

Since ITW 2024, the Government has agreed three landmark trade deals with the US, EU, and India, and launched a major Trade Strategy, setting out our long-term approach to maximising trade opportunities.

Now in its fifth year, International Trade Week is led by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) in partnership with industry and sponsored by Santander UK.

SMEs make up 99.8 percent of the entire UK business population, and Santander and DBT share a common interest in supporting them to connect with the help available to build their knowledge and capability to pursue global opportunities.

John Baldwin, CEO of Santander Corporate and Commercial Banking, Santander UK, yesterday ​said:

“Santander UK is pleased to be supporting International Trade Week again this year as part of our ongoing collaboration with the Department for Business and Trade. “In our work with internationally ambitious businesses, we know that they face challenges as they scale, but their entrepreneurial spirit and resilience always shines through. “According to our recent Trade Barometer, over a quarter of businesses say they want help finding customers, business partners and suppliers overseas. Initiatives such as International Trade Week are vital for helping businesses grow overseas and receive the much-needed support they seek from both the government and private sector.”

The Government’s wide-ranging support for exporters is now more accessible than ever, brought together in one place via the new Business Growth Service.

The platform includes access to export funding through UKEF, as well as the UK Export Academy, which helped more than 11,000 businesses sell internationally last financial year alone.

Byron Dixon OBE, CEO of Micro-Fresh and attendee at ITW 2024, yesterday said:

“International Trade Week exceeded expectations. It’s not just an event; it’s a catalyst for UK businesses to think globally. The mix of practical workshops and strategic discussions made it both inspiring and actionable. “The week opened doors to new markets and introduced us to key decision-makers. We’ve already started conversations that could lead to partnerships in Europe and the Middle East - opportunities that wouldn’t have happened without ITW.”

Kath Darlington MBE, founder of The Scott Partnership and attendee at ITW 2024, yesterday said: