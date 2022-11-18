Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
International transfers: empowering innovation and growth whilst protecting people’s personal information
Blog posted by: Emma Bate, 17 November 2022.
It’s important that businesses and organisations know how to protect people’s personal information when making international transfers, which are central to the increasingly global nature of businesses. Our work in this area aims to provide certainty, for all involved, that the right level of protection is in place. This blog and associated products is aimed at all businesses and organisations which transfer data internationally, and civil society.
What we have published
Earlier this year we published the International Data Transfer Agreement (IDTA) and the Addendum to the European Union Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs).
We have published an update to our guidance on international transfers. This includes a new section on transfer risk assessments (TRAs) and a TRA tool.
How it will help
Our TRA guidance clarifies an alternative approach to the one put forward by the European Data Protection Board. Our aim is to find an alternative, achievable approach delivering the right protection for the people the data is about, whilst ensuring that the assessment is reasonable and proportionate.
To do this, we created a six question TRA tool with guidance and tables to help people work through it. It gives an initial risk level for categories of data, and we have moved the focus to whether the transfer significantly increases the risk of either a privacy or other human rights breach. We believe this captures the key risk to the people the data is about, and is also achievable.
What is coming next
We are working on guidance showing you how to use the IDTA and the Addendum to the SCCs (including clause by clause guidance). We are also considering extending the TRA guidance to include worked examples to show how the TRA tool can work in practice.
We remain keen to listen to your experiences of using our guidance and TRA tool, and will be holding sessions next year to learn from you so that we can continuously improve our products.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2022/11/blog-international-transfers-empowering-innovation-and-growth-whilst-protecting-people-s-personal-information/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
ICO launches consultation on how it prioritises FOI complaints09/11/2022 10:20:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has launched a consultation on how it prioritises the complaints it receives about public bodies’ handling of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests.
Department for Education warned after gambling companies benefit from learning records database08/11/2022 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to the Department for Education (DfE) following the prolonged misuse of the personal information of up to 28 million children.
ICO and Cabinet Office reach agreement on New Year Honours data breach fine03/11/2022 15:05:00
The UK Information Commissioner has agreed to reduce the £500,000 Monetary Penalty Notice (MPN) imposed on the Cabinet Office in 2021 in relation to the New Year Honours data breach to £50,000, which the Cabinet Office has agreed to pay, reflecting our new approach to working more effectively with public authorities.
Making our employment guidance work for you28/10/2022 09:05:00
A blog by Elanor McCombe, Group Manager - Policy
‘Immature biometric technologies could be discriminating against people’ says ICO in warning to organisations26/10/2022 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is warning organisations to assess the public risks of using emotion analysis technologies, before implementing these systems.
‘Biggest cyber risk is complacency, not hackers’ - UK Information Commissioner issues warning as construction company fined £4.4 million24/10/2022 12:25:00
The UK Information Commissioner has warned that companies are leaving themselves open to cyber attack by ignoring crucial measures like updating software and training staff.
Home Office warned after sensitive documents left at London venue11/10/2022 11:10:00
The ICO has issued a formal reprimand to the Home Office, after sensitive documents were found at a public London venue.
Catalogue retailer Easylife fined £1.48 million for breaking data protection and electronic marketing laws10/10/2022 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined Easylife Ltd £1,350,000 for using personal information of 145,400 customers to predict their medical condition and target them with health-related products without their consent.
ICO fines four firms targeting people with home improvement predatory marketing calls04/10/2022 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined four companies a total of £370,000 for making over 820,000 home improvement predatory marketing calls to people registered with the Telephone Preference Service.