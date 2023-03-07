Homeless Link
|Printable version
International Womens Day: Celebrating The Achievements Of Women Who Experience Homelessness
International Women’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness of ongoing discrimination and take action. This blog seeks to touch on all three, looking at women who experience homelessness and the daily achievements they make within a system that is stacked against them. The key to building an inclusive movement for women’s housing is to start from a place of respect and understanding. By recognising all those who identify as women and acknowledging that not everyone’s needs are the same, we can design solutions that fit the needs of women who experience homelessness.
RAISE AWARENESS:
Women face particular challenges, in comparison to men, when maintaining accommodation and ending their homelessness. These include a pay imbalance, experiences of abuse and the additional pressures of caring responsibilities. To find out more about the difference in women’s experience, check out Homeless Link’s myth busting briefing or our review of what we know so far about women’s homelessness.
The effect of multiple pressures can often feel overwhelming and negatively impact the mental health of those who experience it. However, women who experience homelessness consistently show resilience and develop creative strategies to manage. This can involve avoiding places and services where they might find themselves at risk, resulting in their homelessness being less visible. It is therefore important that we speak to the women experiencing homelessness to find out how services can support them best.
CELEBRATE:
We, at Homeless Link, spoke to a group of women who have experienced or are experiencing homelessness and asked them what they were most proud of themselves for in the last year. We are really grateful to the women for taking the time to reflect on their past year and for their bravery in sharing their responses with us. Every step to build connections, create home, and empower themselves to move forward should be celebrated.
Their responses were really informative and demonstrated a real range of achievements:
- ‘Making my flat more homely, I bought a plant and some furniture’
- ‘Sorting out my appointments with the job centre, they were able to come to where I live so I felt more comfortable and able to get it done’
- ‘Doing my hair, this made me feel more confident’.
- ‘Meeting my best friend, I’ve never had friends before and she is like my sister’.
- ‘Going to college’
- ‘Finding true love’.
For more stories of women’s experiences of homelessness, have a look at the work of ‘In Her Strength’. In Her Strength is a long-term theatre project providing creative opportunities for women with experience of homelessness to make work and challenge stereotypes.
TAKE ACTION:
Through listening and learning about the experiences of the women we support; services can develop the right solutions for the person and services we operate.
To find out more about how to design and develop service for women check out resourcesproduced by Homeless Link and guidance and toolkits from organisations across the women’s and homelessness sector.
Womens Housing Movement:
You can also join the movement to recognise and support women experiencing homelessness and celebrate their achievements.
- Leaders Practice Forum
This community of practice is for those who are currently providing or hoping to provide services to women experiencing homelessness. If you are a service manager, housing lead, network coordinator, or just interested; get involved to connect with other people in the women's housing movement. Keep an eye out for the next event on the 28th April, the event page will be published shortly.
This community of practice is for frontline staff working with women to connect with other practitioners, share best practice and generate new ideas.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/international-womens-day-celebrating-the-achievements-of-women-who-experience-homelessness/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
How we vote is changing06/03/2023 09:10:00
Tim Crowley, Head of Digital Communications and Voter Engagement at the Electoral Commission, writes about a recent change to the law that impacts how we vote in some elections, and how people experiencing homelessness can meet this new requirement.
Rough sleeping in England rises by over a quarter: Homeless Link responds01/03/2023 12:20:00
The annual counts and estimates data for rough sleeping in England in 2022 was published yesterday (28/02/2023) by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
Last episode of series two of Going Beyond podcast with Nick Karr & Neal McArdle20/02/2023 16:10:00
In the sixth episode of the series, we speak with Nick Karr, registered psychotherapist who specialises in working with individuals with a dual diagnosis, many of whom who have experienced homelessness.
You said....... we did!17/02/2023 15:20:00
Rick Henderson, CEO of Homeless Link reports back on changes we have made as a result of last year’s membership survey.
Rising costs are taking their toll. Small savings can only help for so long07/02/2023 14:05:00
Jan Sheldon, CEO of St Martins based in Norwich, writes about the impact of increased staffing costs and why they need an inflationary uplift as part of our new Keep Our Doors Open blog series.
New member: Impact Initiatives30/01/2023 14:10:00
We're delighted to welcome Impact Initiatives as a new member of Homeless Link!
Third episode of new series of Going Beyond podcast with Ben Neal30/01/2023 13:10:00
This is the first episode of the second series of Going Beyond, a podcast for people working in the homelessness sector.
New episode of going Beyond podcast with Andy Phee23/01/2023 15:25:00
In the second episode of Season 2, we speak with Andy Phee, mindfulness practitioner and teacher at Oxford University’s Mindfulness Centre. Andy also works at EASL (Enabling Assessments Service London), a community interest company and mental health team who work collaboratively with homelessness services across London in providing assessments for homeless individuals experiencing poor mental health and in helping staff teams to develop psychologically informed environments.
Energy bill discount scheme: More uncertainty and less support leaves the sector vulnerable23/01/2023 14:25:00
Since October last year, the Government has provided relief on rapidly rising energy costs for businesses including charities through the Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS). This support has been vital, but earlier this month the Treasury chose to ignore our calls for further assistanceand announced it will be significantly reducing the level of support from April onwards, in a move that marks yet more uncertainty for the homelessness sector.