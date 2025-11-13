Scottish Government
International work strengthens Scotland's global reputation
Economic and social benefits highlighted in new report.
Work to promote Scotland internationally has been integral to record export sales, inward investment and tourism growth, according to a new report launched yesterday by Angus Robertson.
Scotland’s International Strategy annual report highlights the benefits the Scottish Government’s international presence has delivered for people, businesses and institutions across Scotland, through the promotion of sustainable growth, equality, and international cooperation.
These include:
- 135 inward investment projects secured, maintaining Scotland’s position as the UK’s top destination for Foreign Direct Investment outside London
- £2.15 billion in export sales and £1.89 billion in capital investment supported by international trade missions and ministerial visits
- Building relationships to promote Scotland’s renewable potential, including offshore wind deployment and the supply of hydrogen to new industries across Europe, supporting the green energy transition and our climate goals
- £1 million towards humanitarian assistance in 10 countries and continued investment in education and health programmes in Malawi, Zambia, Rwanda and Pakistan
External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson yesterday said:
“This report highlights how people in Scotland are benefitting from our global engagement, which supports jobs, investment and economic growth at home.
“Through our network of overseas offices, Scottish Development International (SDI), and the Brand Scotland Partnership, the Scottish Government is opening doors for Scottish businesses, securing inward investment, and promoting our strengths in renewable energy, technology, and education.
“Their efforts to build the economic and diplomatic links which promote Scotland as a great place to live, work, visit, study and invest, as well as connecting with the Scottish diaspora, are essential against a backdrop of increasing economic competition.
“Events like EURO2024, the UCI Cycling World Championships and Tartan Week in New York, all showcase the amazing opportunities that Scotland has to offer while advancing economic interests.
“Our climate justice and international development programmes, delivered in conjunction with our partners in the Global South, demonstrate Scotland’s commitment to being a good global citizen. We will continue to deepen global partnerships, position Scotland as a leader in the green economy, and ensure our voice is heard on the issues that matter, from climate action to inclusive growth.
“By combining economic opportunity with our enduring values, we will continue to build a Scotland that is trusted, respected, and recognised around the world.”
Background
International strategy: annual report 2024 to 2025 – gov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/international-work-strengthens-scotlands-global-reputation/
