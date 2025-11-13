International work strengthens Scotland's global reputation

Economic and social benefits highlighted in new report.

Work to promote Scotland internationally has been integral to record export sales, inward investment and tourism growth, according to a new report launched yesterday by Angus Robertson.

Scotland’s International Strategy annual report highlights the benefits the Scottish Government’s international presence has delivered for people, businesses and institutions across Scotland, through the promotion of sustainable growth, equality, and international cooperation.

These include:

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson yesterday said:

“This report highlights how people in Scotland are benefitting from our global engagement, which supports jobs, investment and economic growth at home.

“Through our network of overseas offices, Scottish Development International (SDI), and the Brand Scotland Partnership, the Scottish Government is opening doors for Scottish businesses, securing inward investment, and promoting our strengths in renewable energy, technology, and education.

“Their efforts to build the economic and diplomatic links which promote Scotland as a great place to live, work, visit, study and invest, as well as connecting with the Scottish diaspora, are essential against a backdrop of increasing economic competition.

“Events like EURO2024, the UCI Cycling World Championships and Tartan Week in New York, all showcase the amazing opportunities that Scotland has to offer while advancing economic interests.

“Our climate justice and international development programmes, delivered in conjunction with our partners in the Global South, demonstrate Scotland’s commitment to being a good global citizen. We will continue to deepen global partnerships, position Scotland as a leader in the green economy, and ensure our voice is heard on the issues that matter, from climate action to inclusive growth.

“By combining economic opportunity with our enduring values, we will continue to build a Scotland that is trusted, respected, and recognised around the world.”