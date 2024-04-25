WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
International Workers Memorial Day - Take part
Every year more people are killed at work than in wars. Most don't die of mystery ailments, or in tragic "accidents". They die because an employer decided their safety just wasn't that important a priority.
International Workers Memorial Day (IWMD) 28 April commemorates those workers.
It's a time for us to come together as a movement and as a community. To remember those who have lost their lives to work, and renew our commitment to fight for the living and make work safe.
IWMD theme for 2024: The climate crisis and the workers' health
With last year the hottest year on record, the theme for 2024's Workers' Memorial Day is the impacts of climate change on occupational health and safety. Death at work and employment disruption as a result of global warming, not to mention occupational illnesses caused by polluting fossil fuels, are rising everywhere, and are only expected to increase.
Stand with us this year to remember the early victims of climate change-caused heat stress, UV radiation, air pollution, industrial accidents, extreme weather events, vector-borne diseases, and chemical exposure. And commit to fight for a world that's more, not less, safe to live and work in.
Resources and updates will be posted on the dedicated 28 April webpages: www.28april.org
The TUC is working hard for worker-friendly climate action to protect our planet and ensure our jobs are resilient and sustainable for the future. Learn more about our efforts on Climate emergency: winning a Just Transition.
Here's how you can take part
Attend a local #IWMD event
Trade unions and organisations are putting on #IWMD events across the country. Find one near you or if you're organising one add it to our list.
Hold a one minute silence
Join union activists across the country by taking part in a one minute silence at 12.00 to remember all those who have died because of their work.
Share your tributes
Honour those we have lost and pay respects by submitting a tribute on the International Workers Memorial Wall.
Spread awareness for #IWMD
We have produced a range of graphics for you to use and share. This campaign pack includes a selection of images to use on social media, and posters for you to print at home or print professionally.
