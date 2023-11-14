NHS Wales
|Printable version
Internationally-renowned Welsh childhood anomaly register celebrates 25 years of helping to improve services
A clinician who works with babies and children with severe hip dysplasia has praised Public Health Wales’ CARIS project, which collects data on congenital anomalies in Wales and is celebrating 25 years of operation.
Dr Clare Carpenter, an orthopaedic surgeon in the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board with a long career in helping babies and children with hip problems, said that CARIS – the Congenital Anomaly Register and Information Service – has been instrumental in developing clinical services and a support network for patients and their families.
“I’ve been working in orthopaedics for many years and have seen the difference that the CARIS register has made in the way that we shape our clinical offering for babies and children with hip dysplasia and their families.”
“The richness of the data that CARIS monitors has meant that we can identify those individuals who are at higher risk of the condition, and offer them risk assessments and ultrasound scanning so that clinical services such as surgery and physiotherapy, as well as support networks, can be put in place.”
CARIS provides reliable data on all congenital anomalies in Wales, such as heart defects, cleft lip and palate and hearing loss. It was founded in 1998 and has expanded to include childhood rare diseases like Kawasaki disease, Behcet’s disease and Perthes disease.
The data is used to assess patterns of anomalies, identify possible clusters and their causes and helps healthcare leaders ensure that their services like antenatal screening are working most effectively for people in Wales.
Dr Carpenter added:
“The work that we do with the team at CARIS is vitally important as it means that what is happening ‘on the ground’, which can be nuanced and complex, is reflected to policy makers when services are being designed.”
Dr Margery Morgan, a Consultant Obstetrician working in Singleton Hospital, Swansea, was one of the team who worked to establish the register in 1998, and has been instrumental in its development and success over the past 25 years.
Dr Morgan yesterday said:
“CARIS has been one of the success stories in healthcare in Wales over the past quarter of a century, and is the result of collaborative working between the CARIS team, the Observatory and Cancer Analytical Team (OCAT) at Public Health Wales, and clinicians and healthcare staff across Wales.
“It has developed into a vital tool informing clinicians in Wales who work to provide services for expectant mothers, babies and families.”
As part of the 25th anniversary celebration, the annual official statistics for CARIS 2022/23 are released.
The data update are delivered in three tables, and include:
- congenital anomaly data
- childhood rare diseases data
- antenatal detection rates.
Congenital anomaly data show that in 2022, 4.8 per cent of all births in Wales were affected by a congenital anomaly. 84.7 per cent of babies affected by a congenital anomaly were liveborn, with 96.9 per cent of these surviving to one year of age. Of those with a recorded gender, 59.2 per cent were male. These proportions remain similar to those reported previously.
For childhood rare diseases, counts and prevalence data are reported for over 260 different rare diseases and are categorised according to aetiology, or cause. For example, the most commonly reported genetic condition was cystic fibrosis with 322 reported cases equating to a prevalence of 3.97 per 10,000 live births.
In addition to the headline summaries provided above, the data tables and outputs that form the official statistics release are available here.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/internationally-renowned-welsh-childhood-anomaly-register-celebrates-25-years-of-helping-to-improve-services/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Vaccination encouraged before flu season gets into full swing13/11/2023 11:15:00
Public Health experts are urging those eligible to get their flu vaccine before the worst of the winter flu season begins.
Public Health Wales joins a new behavioural research hub10/11/2023 14:15:00
Public Health Wales is pleased to announce its role in the establishment of Behavioural Research UK (BR-UK), a transformative initiative which will help tackle societal and economic challenges in the UK.
Strategies to prevent Adverse Childhood Experiences are vital, says new handbook for professionals.09/11/2023 14:15:00
A team of researchers from Public Health Wales have developed a handbook to guide professionals and organisations on how to implement work to prevent Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).
MMR vaccination urged as measles outbreak declared in Cardiff02/11/2023 10:05:00
Public Health Wales is urging parents to ensure their children are up to date with the MMR vaccine as it investigates an outbreak of measles in young children in Cardiff.
Report outlines continuing increases in oral cancer rates in Wales01/11/2023 16:05:00
The incidence rate for mouth cancer in Wales is increasing year on year since 2002, a new report has outlined.
Participants invited to take part in leisure activity survey27/10/2023 10:15:00
People aged over 18 and living in Wales are being invited to take part in a survey examining leisure activity habits.
Refreshed International Health Strategy to assist building a fairer, healthier Wales25/10/2023 09:15:00
Public Health Wales has updated its 2017 International Health Strategy to better reflect the significant changes in the global landscape and to enable Public Health Wales’ new Long-Term Strategy.
Report finds Public Health Wales guidance has contributed to raising the profile of fair work public sector partners24/10/2023 09:15:00
Public Health Wales has found that public sector partners are increasing their efforts to improve health and well-being through access to fair work.