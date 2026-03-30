Welsh Government
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Internet connectivity transformed for 1,000 properties
The digital connectivity of 1,000 properties across Wales has been transformed thanks to the Welsh Government’s relaunched Access Broadband Cymru (ABC) grant scheme.
The ABC programme provides grant funding to support the installation of a fast, reliable broadband to homes and business properties in Wales that are unable to achieve a connection via any other means.
Funding of up to £800 is available per property, with grants for both equipment costs and installation costs.
The scheme was relaunched last year after a pause to review its operations. Since then, more grants are being processed more quickly. The cost of the average claim has also reduced following the changes introduced, meaning more people can benefit.
David Hedges and his partner suffered with slow broadband for years at his eco-home in rural Carmarthenshire. As a home-based worker this regularly affected his virtual meetings and webinars. It also meant the streaming service to their TV was unreliable.
He called the impact of the ABC scheme on their lives ‘priceless’.
David said:
Our download speeds now regularly reach between 150 and 450 Mbps. Before we were lucky to get 30 Mbps via a 4G connection, as fibre broadband wasn’t available to us.
So much of our lives revolve around internet access that having a fast, reliable service has removed so many hassles in terms of ordering goods and services, making appointments, being able to have uninterrupted phone calls and all the benefits I assume people in towns and cities never have to question.
Our install was DIY and a little complicated as our eco-house is designed to be airtight. We also had to install a satellite dish at height, to be above surrounding trees, but for most other users it will simply be a question of fixing the satellite dish to their property and running a cable directly through a wall.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
Fast, reliable broadband connectivity is essential for modern life.
The ABC scheme was designed to ensure no one in Wales is left behind in our digital society – including those in the very hardest to reach premises.
Reaching the 1,000 properties milestone shows the scheme is delivering for people across Wales, helping improve their lives by providing the internet speeds they need.
To find out more about the Welsh Government’s Access Broadband Cymru scheme and solutions available to you for getting faster broadband visit Broadband in Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/internet-connectivity-transformed-1000-properties
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