Interoperability in Justice and Public Safety Forum - Second session write-up

On the second session of the Interoperability in Justice and Public Safety we were joined by David Boyle, National JESIP lead for Strategy and Transformation, and Scot Dunn, Chief Information Officer at Humberside Police.

The session has started with an overview from Simon Hall, Chair of the forum, explaining the different ways interoperability can be defined. According to JESIP, operational interoperability is 'the extent to which organisations can work together coherently as a matter of routine'. The former Interoperability for Policing Working Group defines digital interoperability as 'the ability for digital systems to operate together seamlessly in support of operations'.

David Boyle – National JESIP lead for Strategy and Transformation

David Boyle presented to the group a background of JESIP, explaining its launch in 2012 as a cultural programme to improve collaboration between police, fire, and ambulance services. The Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017 was seen as the reason to invest more funds in JESIP, leading to significant changes and a focus on better multi-agency working.

David introduced the JESIP transformation plan, which includes developing guiding principles and core training to ensure that JESIP remains relevant and effective in today’s context. Technology has an important role in improving interoperable working, emphasising the need for better use of technology in support of JESIP goals, and also enhance collaboration among ES. David mentioned the JESIP app, the website and the technology used for testing and exercising, highlighting also areas for improvement and opportunities for better use of technology (such as the importance of having interactive trainings).

Challenges in training accessibility, testing and exercising, as well as data analytics have been highlighted. David highlighted the need for more immersive and engaging training, better data analysis and improved technology integration.

Scot Dunn, Chief Information Officer – Humberside Police

Scot Dunn spoke about the challenges of integrating IT systems within policing, emphasizing the need for one-to-many integration layers and seamless data sharing with partners to enhance decision-making and efficiency. He highlighted the importance of open APIs for improved data exchange and integration, as well as the role of suppliers in delivering interoperable solutions. Additionally, he underlined the necessity of an interoperability strategy for police forces, stressing collaboration, clear standards, and long-term planning.

Session Outcomes and Next Steps

Following the presentations, the group engaged in discussions on refining the forum’s direction, key focus areas, and next steps. Priorities include supporting and advancing API standards and organising a dedicated session to develop a comprehensive interoperability strategy for police forces, as well as gain a better understanding of MoJ focus areas and needs in relation to interoperability and data sharing.