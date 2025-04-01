techUK
|Printable version
Interoperability in Justice and Public Safety Forum - Second session write-up
On the second session of the Interoperability in Justice and Public Safety we were joined by David Boyle, National JESIP lead for Strategy and Transformation, and Scot Dunn, Chief Information Officer at Humberside Police.
The session has started with an overview from Simon Hall, Chair of the forum, explaining the different ways interoperability can be defined. According to JESIP, operational interoperability is 'the extent to which organisations can work together coherently as a matter of routine'. The former Interoperability for Policing Working Group defines digital interoperability as 'the ability for digital systems to operate together seamlessly in support of operations'.
David Boyle – National JESIP lead for Strategy and Transformation
David Boyle presented to the group a background of JESIP, explaining its launch in 2012 as a cultural programme to improve collaboration between police, fire, and ambulance services. The Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017 was seen as the reason to invest more funds in JESIP, leading to significant changes and a focus on better multi-agency working.
David introduced the JESIP transformation plan, which includes developing guiding principles and core training to ensure that JESIP remains relevant and effective in today’s context. Technology has an important role in improving interoperable working, emphasising the need for better use of technology in support of JESIP goals, and also enhance collaboration among ES. David mentioned the JESIP app, the website and the technology used for testing and exercising, highlighting also areas for improvement and opportunities for better use of technology (such as the importance of having interactive trainings).
Challenges in training accessibility, testing and exercising, as well as data analytics have been highlighted. David highlighted the need for more immersive and engaging training, better data analysis and improved technology integration.
Scot Dunn, Chief Information Officer – Humberside Police
Scot Dunn spoke about the challenges of integrating IT systems within policing, emphasizing the need for one-to-many integration layers and seamless data sharing with partners to enhance decision-making and efficiency. He highlighted the importance of open APIs for improved data exchange and integration, as well as the role of suppliers in delivering interoperable solutions. Additionally, he underlined the necessity of an interoperability strategy for police forces, stressing collaboration, clear standards, and long-term planning.
Session Outcomes and Next Steps
Following the presentations, the group engaged in discussions on refining the forum’s direction, key focus areas, and next steps. Priorities include supporting and advancing API standards and organising a dedicated session to develop a comprehensive interoperability strategy for police forces, as well as gain a better understanding of MoJ focus areas and needs in relation to interoperability and data sharing.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/interoperability-in-justice-and-public-safety-forum-second-session-write-up.html
Latest News from
techUK
Challenges and Opportunities for AI Adoption in Government01/04/2025 16:25:00
The Government's ambitious plans to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into public services face substantial obstacles, as highlighted in the recent Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report.
Oral Evidence Review on the Government's Efforts to tack Violence Against Women and Girls31/03/2025 11:25:00
On Monday 17 March, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) held an oral evidence review session, inquiring the Government's efforts to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG).
Spring Statement 2025 - techUK Roundup and Response27/03/2025 10:20:00
After a larger than expected Budget in October 2024, which included £40 billion in tax rises, many across industry were waiting to see the particulars of the “hard choices” that the Chancellor Rachel Reeves and the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer have referenced in recent weeks.
What the Spring Statement means for Defence27/03/2025 09:20:00
A new hub to enable new tech to progress from 'idea to the front line’ was amongst the announcements by the Chancellor in this year’s Spring Statement.
Home Office launch Research, Development and Innovation Strategy21/03/2025 12:15:00
Research, development and innovation (RDI) plays a significant role in addressing the complex challenges facing the Home Office, helping them to develop technologies and services and build the evidence base they need to better protect the public and keep the UK's borders secure.
National Cyber Security publishes timelines for migration to post-quantum cryptography20/03/2025 16:25:00
HMT: New Approach to Ensure Regulators and Regulation Support Growth19/03/2025 13:20:00
The Treasury has unveiled a new approach to regulation and regulators, which pledges to “cut red tape and kickstart growth”. The cross sectoral plan includes 60 commitments from the UK’s major regulators targeted towards boosting growth, which HMT estimates will save billions of pounds through reducing the number of regulators, streamlining their remits and reducing complexity in the regulatory system.
Praetura Ventures Launches The Founder Hub18/03/2025 11:25:00
Industry-First Education Platform For Northern Founders Launched By Praetura Ventures and EHE Venture Studio.