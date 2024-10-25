Introducing: Creative Corridors - how to unleash creative potential through collaboration and innovation

We’re proud to have teamed up with the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) and the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre (Creative PEC) to launch a new report setting out a bold vision for our creative industries.

Creative Corridors represent the concept of joining creative hotspots across large geographic areas - involving people and organisations from the arts and culture sector and the wider creative industries – to capitalise on the creativity of our towns and cities, with the potential to unlock tens of billions of pounds for the economy.

The report demonstrates how clusters of creative businesses, arts and cultural institutions, and networks of talent across the country can collaborate at scale, unlocking ever greater opportunities for investment, jobs, skills provision, and cultural access.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England said: “Working with the RSA and the Creative PEC, we’re shining a light on our nation’s creative people and organisations. By working together, they have the power to drive forward growth, to provide new opportunities and ultimately to change our country for the better.”

On Thursday 24 October we came together at the Lowry in Salford to launch the report. We, the RSA and the Creative PEC were joined by tech entrepreneur Tom Adeyoola and Bradford 2025 creative director Shanaz Gulzar, and Mayor West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin and Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham.

