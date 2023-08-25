Introducing In Kind Direct

We're delighted to introduce our new partner In Kind Direct!

In Kind Direct is a UK charity that exists to support charitable organisations all over the UK that deliver vital support to communities. They focus on distributing new consumer products, donated by companies, to their network of over 5,900 charitable organisations to ensure that everyone has access to products they need to keep clean, safe and well.

They support a wide range of organisations including registered charities, food banks, community centres, organisations supporting people experiencing homelessness, family welfare organisations, and so many more. Organisations regularly cite the advantages of their partnership with In Kind Direct, including Bosco Society:

“Rough sleepers face challenges of long periods on the streets. They require warm clothing, food, drink, hygiene products and above all, to be shown some care and respect. The products we receive from In Kind Direct go a long way in supporting them.”

Products they offer include hygiene items, such as deodorant, toothpaste, shower gel, period products and toilet roll, in addition to cleaning products, clothing and footwear, tech products and ‘moving in’ homeware items. They span the essentials as well as a selection of treats and pampering items to make people feel valued and cared for.

Last year alone they provided the equivalent of enough shower gel and bars of soap to help keep over 220,000 people clean for a month, and saved organisations in their network £5,260 each on average.