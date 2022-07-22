NEPO
Introducing our Annual Report
The Collaborative Procurement Performance Report 2021/22 is now available to download.
The annual report sets out how NEPO's collaborative approach has ensured that public sector procurement delivers positive outcomes for North East local authorities, the wider public sector and the communities we serve.
Councillor Ed Malcolm, Chair of the Collaborative Procurement Sub-Committee, recently said:
“The worldwide energy crisis, Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and the pandemic recovery represent significant challenges for all of us. There is uncertainty and instability, however, as this report demonstrates, the strength of collaboration in the region has helped us navigate a challenging year.”
Nicola Shelley, Managing Director at NEPO, added:
“I’m incredibly proud of how NEPO and the twelve North East local authorities have worked in partnership to deliver for our stakeholders. At the start of the year we launched our three-year strategy setting out how public sector procurement can act as an enabler for economic growth and drive positive change. The annual report demonstrates that this approach can deliver tangible results. We look forward to building on this strong foundation and delivering even more for our stakeholders.”
Key highlights from 2021/2022 include:
- Delivering for our members: For every £1 spent by North East local authorities, NEPO has delivered a £7.90 return on investment
- Supporting suppliers: 1,197 suppliers have benefitted from the free training offered by NEPO Business Club
- Award-winning social value: 2021/22 procurement solutions secured £27m of social value commitments, representing apprenticeships, employment, carbon reduction and much more
- Support for Net Zero ambitions through innovative approaches to fleet and energy procurement
- Supporting the wider public sector: Over 700 public sector organisations have signed up as members of NEPO, benefitting from the efficiency and innovation within our procurement solutions
- Developing our team: Creating the right culture and investing in the procurement professionals of the future.
Want to find out more? Download the Collaborative Procurement Performance Report 2021/22.
Original article link: https://www.nepo.org/news-and-events/introducing-our-annual-report
