Introducing our new complaint letter tool
CCW has launched a new online tool to make it easier for consumers to resolve a problem or dispute with their water company.
Our complaint letter tool is designed to make it simpler and quicker for people to write a letter of complaint to send to their water company or retailer.
All a customer needs to do is enter a few details into the form and our tool will generate a letter for them to download, email or print to send to the company.
Here’s what you need to include:
- A clear description of the problem and how you would like it to be resolved
- Key dates or timelines relating to the issue
- Provide the name and address of the water company or retailer you are complaining about
- Include your account number or any reference numbers provided
Your privacy is important to us. We don’t store any information you provide, ensuring your data is safe and secure.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/introducing-our-new-complaint-letter-tool/
CCW statement on Thames Water’s goodwill payment for Guildford/Godalming customers15/04/2024 13:10:00
CCW has responded to Thames Water’s decision to make a £30 goodwill payment to around 26,000 customers across the Guildford and Godalming area, who were left without water during interruptions to their supply in November 2023.
Customer trust and satisfaction in water companies falling in latest Ofwat and CCW research11/04/2024 10:10:00
Customer research published yesterday by Ofwat and consumer watchdog CCW reveals that the vast majority of people do not trust water companies to do what’s right for the environment.
Yorkshire Water failed customers in Goole – Ofwat and CCW research findings04/04/2024 09:20:00
Ofwat and CCW yesterday told Yorkshire Water they must provide better customer service, after failing to provide adequate support to residents whose water supply was seriously affected over the course of a fortnight.
Water companies urged to use profits to help bolster support for those struggling to pay02/04/2024 10:05:00
More water companies could be using some of their profits to help bolster support for struggling households who face another rise in water bills from April.
Customer research lifts the lid on sewage stink in Camberley30/01/2024 16:10:00
CCW and Ofwat have today published the results of research into customers’ experience of how Thames Water handled an incident in Camberley in 2023, in which a foul smell from a sewage treatment works, which lasted for months, affected thousands of people in the local area.
People prepared to pay more to increase the role of nature in tackling water challenges25/01/2024 14:20:00
Households would be willing to pay up to £40 a year more on their water bill to use nature instead of man-made materials to improve river water quality and reduce the risk of flooding.
Households urged to tap into water company support ahead of utility bill rises13/12/2023 12:05:00
Struggling low-income households are being urged not to miss out on financial support from their water company to help absorb the impact of looming energy and water bill rises.