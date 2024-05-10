Introducing our new complaint letter tool

CCW has launched a new online tool to make it easier for consumers to resolve a problem or dispute with their water company.

Our complaint letter tool is designed to make it simpler and quicker for people to write a letter of complaint to send to their water company or retailer.

All a customer needs to do is enter a few details into the form and our tool will generate a letter for them to download, email or print to send to the company.

Here’s what you need to include:

A clear description of the problem and how you would like it to be resolved

Key dates or timelines relating to the issue

Provide the name and address of the water company or retailer you are complaining about

Include your account number or any reference numbers provided

Your privacy is important to us. We don’t store any information you provide, ensuring your data is safe and secure.

Try our complaint letter tool now