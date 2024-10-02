Introducing techUK’s AI and Data Analytics Leadership Committee for 2024-2026!

Learn more about our 2024-2026 Committee!

techUK is delighted to announce the formation of our 2024-2026 AI and Data Analytics Leadership Committee.

The Committee will meet on a quarterly basis.

The Committee is the leadership body that will perform the following functions:

Steer techUK’s AI and data analytics work programme and agree priority issues and areas where specific action is needed to increase the adoption, deployment and use of AI and data analytics services across both the public and private sector.

Act as an “issue filter” to identify and prioritise issues relevant to the AI and data analytics industry that should be addressed by techUK.

Lead the responses required within relevant policy areas and act as a trusted sounding board for government and policy makers seeking input on AI and data analytics issues.

Work directly with external stakeholders and interact with other techUK groups on specific AI and data analytics industry issues.

Provide an authoritative and recognised voice on all AI and data analytics issues in the UK.

Representatives: