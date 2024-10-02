techUK
|Printable version
Introducing techUK’s AI and Data Analytics Leadership Committee for 2024-2026!
Learn more about our 2024-2026 Committee!
techUK is delighted to announce the formation of our 2024-2026 AI and Data Analytics Leadership Committee.
The Committee will meet on a quarterly basis.
The Committee is the leadership body that will perform the following functions:
- Steer techUK’s AI and data analytics work programme and agree priority issues and areas where specific action is needed to increase the adoption, deployment and use of AI and data analytics services across both the public and private sector.
- Act as an “issue filter” to identify and prioritise issues relevant to the AI and data analytics industry that should be addressed by techUK.
- Lead the responses required within relevant policy areas and act as a trusted sounding board for government and policy makers seeking input on AI and data analytics issues.
- Work directly with external stakeholders and interact with other techUK groups on specific AI and data analytics industry issues.
- Provide an authoritative and recognised voice on all AI and data analytics issues in the UK.
Representatives:
- Chair: Arnav Joshi – Senior Technology Lawyer, Clifford Chance
- Vice-chair: Alex Yip – CIO, Puritan AI
- Andrew Burgess – CEO, Greenhouse AI
- Ben Lyons – Head of Policy and Public Affairs, Darktrace
- Carl Kinson – Director and General Manager – DXC Technology Strategy and Innovation, DXC Technology
- Danilo Sato – Head of Data & AI, ThoughtWorks Ltd
- David Price - Head of Business Development (Public Sector), Rackspace
- Finbarr Murphy – CEO, Modular Data
- Graham Halling – Director, Better Gov
- Harvey Lewis – Partner, EY
- Iain Mackay – Director, AI Safety and Government, Faculty
- Jeremy Lilley – UK Government Affairs Manager, RELX
- Jim Stamp – Head of Data, Made Tech
- John Groom – Senior Associate, Baker McKenzie
- Kayur Rughani – Managing Director, Accenture Data & AI, Accenture (UK)
- Kieran Kalair – Principal Mathematical Consultant, Smith Institute
- Kim Vigilia – Head of Strategy UK, NetCompany
- Kirsty Biddiscombe – EMEA Business Lead AI, ML & Data Analytics, NetApp
- Manish Garg - Director, VE3
- Maria Axente – Responsible AI and AI for Good Lead, PwC
- Markus Trengove – AI Policy Manager, GSK
- Marta Mathew – Corporate Counsel, Amazon UK Services Ltd
- Max Beverton-Palmer – Head of Public Policy UK, NVIDIA
- Nada Aboserie – Senior Manager, Access Partnership
- Pete Rai – Principal Engineer, Cisco
- Pritesh Patel – Public Sector Leader, Databricks
- Richard Ward – Government Affairs Director, IBM
- Rowland Johnson – Founder and CEO, Sendient AI
- Sarah Cameron – Legal Director, Pinsent Masons
- Sharon Munday – Marketing Manager, Datacore
- Simon de Timary – Head of Data & AI, BJSS
- Simon McDougall – Executive Director, Technology Policy and Innovation, ZoomInfo
- Susannah Odell - Government Affairs Manager, Microsoft
- Tim McGarr – Market Development Manager (Digital), BSI Group
- Tom Fowler – Principal Data Scientist, Kainos
- Varun Sarin – Managing Consultant, Credera
- Xin Chen – Business Development Director, Strategic Industry Sectors, Huawei
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/introducing-techuk-s-ai-and-data-analytics-leadership-committee-for-2024-2026.html
Latest News from
techUK
Security Minister Speech at the International Security Expo 202430/09/2024 16:10:00
Security Minister, Dan Jarvis, delivered a speech on 25 September 2024 at the International Security Expo, an annual event for security professionals.
DESNZ publishes first set of heat network zoning maps for England26/09/2024 11:25:00
The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has published potential heat network zoning maps for England.
Driving the Future of Mobility: techUK begins research project on CAM integration24/09/2024 12:15:00
techUK, in partnership with Frazer-Nash Consultancy, is excited to announce the launch of a new thought-leadership project exploring the integration of Connected and Automated Mobility (CAM) into wider public transport and urban systems.
Policing: Why People and Tech Must Go Hand-in-Hand23/09/2024 16:05:00
The 2024 general election has ushered in a new era for policing. Martin Taylor analyses the importance of investing in both people and technology to improve performance and enhance public safety.
Governing AI for Humanity: UN Report Proposes Global Framework for AI Oversight23/09/2024 13:05:00
The United Nations Secretary-General's High-level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence has unveiled its final report, "Governing AI for Humanity," presenting a blueprint for global AI governance.
The Fire Standards Board reach a milestone with the publication of two new Fire Standards20/09/2024 16:30:00
Today the Fire Standards Board reach a milestone with the launch of two Standards. With their publication the initial suite of Standards is complete.
Experian-techUK report: steps for unlocking the transformative potential of genAI20/09/2024 10:10:00
techUK and Experian have collaborated to explore the transformative potential of Generative AI (GenAI) for society and the economy, providing practical suggestions to businesses and government to unlock its benefits.