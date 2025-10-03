Ministry of Justice
Introducing the GOV Reuse Library
Blog posted by: Nikola Goger, 2 October 2025 – cross government collaboration, Gov Reuse Library, Our services.
The GOV Reuse Library is a new cross-government initiative designed to help teams work smarter, faster, and more collaboratively by reusing proven digital service components.
Developed by the Ministry of Justice, in partnership with the Government Digital Service and the Department for Education, the library aims to:
- Enable reuse and reduce duplication by surfacing what already exists
- Increase transparency by making assets visible across departments
- Promote collaboration by encouraging cross-government sharing
Explore the library: https://dev.reuselibrary.service.justice.gov.uk
Why we built the GOV Reuse Library
Every day, government teams solve similar problems in silos. What if we could break those silos and build smarter, faster, together?
This aligns with the government’s vision of a modern digital state that "joins up and acts as one public sector” and helps “strengthen and extend our digital public infrastructure”.
What you will find
The library makes it easier to discover reusable digital elements that can speed up delivery and improve consistency, such as:
- Design systems
- Manuals and playbooks
- Digital products and tools
- Service patterns
- Standards and guidance
By sharing these resources openly, we aim to save time, cut costs, and deliver better services for users.
How you can get involved
We are building this together and we would love your input to help it grow.
- Share feedback to help us improve fill in this form
- Suggest content: email reuse-library@justice.gov.uk
- Join the initiative: if you would like to contribute more actively, get in touch at reuse-library@justice.gov.uk
The GOV Reuse Library is just the beginning. By working together, we can build a stronger, more connected digital government.
Original article link: https://mojdigital.blog.gov.uk/2025/10/02/introducing-the-gov-reuse-library/
