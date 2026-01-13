National Ombudsmen
Introducing the new virtual assistant
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has launched a new online assistant to help people get the information they need, faster.
The virtual assistant can answer questions, help people understand how to make a complaint, and explain what LGSCO can and cannot look at.
It uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to trawl through information contained within the Ombudsman’s website along with a host of other documents and sources to help people get the information they need as quickly as possible. Before launch, the assistant was thoroughly tested to make sure it is accurate and secure, and does what it's supposed to do. It will be kept under review and updated regularly.
The new venture is part of LGSCO’s commitment to making its services easier to access and more responsive to user’s needs.
Mrs Amerdeep Clarke, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:
"We're always looking for ways to make our services better and more accessible.
“Our new virtual assistant means people can get answers to their questions quickly, at any time of day.
“We have also been looking at ways AI and other new technology can help us in our work, including using it for administrative tasks in our investigations. However, we want to be clear—this will only be used to support our staff, not replace their judgement.
“Every decision we make will continue to be made by a real person, properly informed and accountable."
How LGSCO is using AI responsibly
- AI won't make decisions about complaints. Our staff will always make the final call. AI is simply a tool that helps them do their jobs more effectively, handling repetitive tasks so they can focus on what really matters—using their professional expertise to help.
- Data stays protected. We take data security seriously. Any AI we use operates within strict parameters and will not compromise the information shared with us or people’s right to privacy.
- Commitment to fairness. A Governance and Ethics committee has been set up, with Board-level involvement and an independent expert, to oversee how we use AI. LGSCO follows ethical guidelines to ensure any technology used is equitable and inclusive.
- Staff training. LGSCO staff are getting practical support so they can use AI tools confidently and safely.
