Introducing the UK Government Communication Plan

Blog posted by: Simon Baugh, Chief Executive of the Government Communication Service, 11 April 2023.

Simon Baugh

Today (11 April 2023) we published the UK Government Communication Plan for 2023/24.

The plan sets out how we will help to deliver the Government’s priorities. Those priorities are clearer than ever – halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists, and stop the boats. The work of GCS is essential to delivering these, for example by helping people access support on energy bills, helping people to grow their business, attracting investment to the UK, supporting NHS recruitment, or informing the public about new immigration laws.

Please read the plan and translate its messages into action. It will help us to work collaboratively across organisational boundaries to deliver world class communications to citizens in the UK and beyond.

Our Successes

The past year has shown the huge impact we can make when we work together. We delivered against new challenges, countering disinformation and demonstrating unwavering support for the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression. We helped people across the UK access support with the cost of living. And we came together to plan and deliver communications to support a fitting commemoration of the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

As well as setting out what we will deliver in the year ahead, the plan also explains how we plan to improve as a profession:

Next-level partnerships and collaboration

Government communication works best when we are focussed on the needs of citizens, rather than the internal structures of government. Campaigns like Help for Households, GREAT and Skills for Life bring together multiple departments and other public bodies to make it easier for our audiences to access the support available to them. Over the next year, we will continue to join up our campaigns so that we speak with one voice. We will also pilot new ways of working with external partners and influencers to reach a broader range of audiences than government can alone.

World-leaders in new communications technology

Communication is changing fast with technology providing new opportunities to reach citizens. Our new GCS Innovation Hub will lead on identifying, testing and scaling the most promising technological innovation, including greater use of AI. Departments are encouraged to invest 10% of their campaign budgets to support innovative projects from which we can learn. We will also publish a new GCS Innovation & Data Strategy by the end of 2023, which will consider how we use insight, data, applied AI, and speech technology to interact with the public in new ways.

Enhancing skills and performance

People join GCS to make a positive difference to people’s lives and new technology is creating new opportunities for us to do that. GCS is made up of brilliant communication experts with a diverse range of skills and experiences. We will give GCS members the tools to further develop their skills and knowledge by taking advantage of the latest communications practices and techniques. We will equip people for the future and provide a clear pathway for GCS members to achieve their aspirations. The ultimate goal is to help GCS members make even more of a difference to people’s lives while enhancing the standing of UK government communicators and ensuring our skills and talents are world-leading, recognised and valued.

Please join this week’s GCS call (Thursday 13 April, 3.45 – 4.15pm) for GCS members, which will cover the plan’s publication in more detail and give more insight on how you can use the plan in the year ahead. I’d also welcome your thoughts on the plan via this 2 minute survey.

I look forward to working with you all over the coming year.