UK Health Security Agency
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Invasive mosquito species detected in east London
UKHSA finds invasive Aedes aegypti breeding in east London, prompting enhanced surveillance.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is undertaking enhanced surveillance and trapping activities following the detection of invasive Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and larvae at residential properties in east London.
The initial finding was reported through UKHSA’s Mosquito Watch surveillance scheme and is the first time that Aedes aegypti has been identified breeding in the UK. It is the fourth time this species has been detected in the UK in recent years.
Control measures have been implemented to destroy the larvae and the area will continue to be monitored closely to identify and eradicate any further mosquitoes and larvae.
UKHSA operates a range of programmes to monitor mosquitoes and other vectors, providing early warning of new or invasive species and supporting rapid public health action where required.
Dr Jolyon Medlock, Head of Medical Entomology and Zoonoses Ecology at UKHSA, said:
While Aedes aegypti can transmit diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and Zika virus in countries where these infections are circulating, the risk to the public from this finding is assessed as very low. There is no evidence that these mosquitoes have caused human infections and importantly, to date, there is no evidence of the mosquitoes or larvae being detected in nearby public areas.
We believe these mosquitoes are accidental importations. Invasive mosquitoes can hitchhike in vehicles, baggage and imported plants, and if they find a suitable climate, can survive. Despite evidence of breeding in this local area and the recent heatwaves, the species is not established in the UK and cannot survive long-term in the typical UK climate, which is too cold overall. However, it is expected that in a warming climate, we will continue to see incursions of invasive mosquitoes, and increased reports of them being able to survive in the UK.
As a precaution, residents can help reduce opportunities for all species of mosquitoes to breed by removing standing water from gardens and outdoor spaces, including water that collects in buckets, containers, paddling pools and plant pots. Members of the public can support mosquito detection through UKHSA’s Mosquito Watch scheme and submit photographs or specimens where possible. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/invasive-mosquito-species-detected-in-east-london
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