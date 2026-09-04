Invasive mosquito species detected in east London

UKHSA finds invasive Aedes aegypti breeding in east London, prompting enhanced surveillance.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is undertaking enhanced surveillance and trapping activities following the detection of invasive Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and larvae at residential properties in east London.

The initial finding was reported through UKHSA’s Mosquito Watch surveillance scheme and is the first time that Aedes aegypti has been identified breeding in the UK. It is the fourth time this species has been detected in the UK in recent years.

Control measures have been implemented to destroy the larvae and the area will continue to be monitored closely to identify and eradicate any further mosquitoes and larvae.

UKHSA operates a range of programmes to monitor mosquitoes and other vectors, providing early warning of new or invasive species and supporting rapid public health action where required.

Dr Jolyon Medlock, Head of Medical Entomology and Zoonoses Ecology at UKHSA, said: