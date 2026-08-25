Inverness recovery services expanded

£1.7 million investment in detoxification and residential rehabilitation in the Highlands and Islands.

More people across the Highlands and Islands will be able to access residential rehabilitation – including dedicated detoxification services – thanks to a £1.7 million Scottish Government investment in CrossReach services in Inverness.

The funding will allow CrossReach to buy Cale House from its current landlord and revamp it to deliver:

six additional residential rehab beds providing up to 24 placements a year

two detox beds providing up to 26 placements a year

14 supported move-on beds, maintaining a critical part of the final stages of recovery.

This is the second Scottish Government investment in CrossReach's Inverness recovery services in three years, following funding to expand Beechwood House in 2023 and the opening of Nevis House in 2025.

The project will help deliver the aims of Scotland's Alcohol and Drugs Strategic Plan, backed by record funding of more than £160 million in 2026–27, which focuses on prevention, treatment, recovery and reducing harm.

The plan maintains support for residential rehabilitation with a focus on improving pathways into and from services, including through detox, crisis care and stabilisation.

Health Secretary Angela Constance said:

"I have seen first-hand the impact that CrossReach's residential rehab services can have, and this latest investment is the third significant Scottish Government commitment to its recovery services in Inverness.

“These services have given more people across the Highlands and Islands the chance to start and continue their recovery journey. They will help more people get treatment and recovery support closer to home and help us achieve our ambitious target of 1,000 people accessing public funding for their placement every year.

“As well as giving more people access to residential rehabilitation, including from rural areas, the revamped Cale House will help remove barriers to treatment by introducing dedicated detox provision.”

CrossReach Adult Care Director Vic Walker said:

"CrossReach works closely with partners to help people affected by alcohol or drug use across the Highlands, Western Isles and Northern Isles.

"We welcome this Scottish Government investment, which secures the future of Cale House and builds on its 30-year history of supporting people to improve their lives. The renovation will upgrade the facilities and expand the support available at Cale House, as well as at our rehabilitation services at Beechwood House and Nevis House.

"People need quick and easy access to treatment and recovery services that can save and transform lives. This includes a range of support – starting with detoxification where a person is supported to stabilise and reduce substance use, followed by a structured programme of rehab and then supported living.

“We know this approach works. More people are rebuilding their lives after benefiting from these services and are now encouraging others to seek support."

Background

In February 2023, the Scottish Government awarded £2.39 million to CrossReach to expand residential rehabilitation capacity at Beechwood House in Inverness. In August 2025, Nevis House opened providing additional residential rehabilitation capacity for people from the Highlands and the Western and Northern Isles.

Residential rehabilitation is part of wider work to reduce alcohol and drug harms and support recovery.

Next phase of alcohol and drugs response

The significant increase in investment made over the course of the National Mission is being sustained with record levels of funding for alcohol and drug policy of more than £160 million in total this year – an increase of more than 75% from £91 million in 2020-21.

The Scottish Government has also launched a new Alcohol and Drugs Fund, which will provide £36.9 million to frontline services and organisations working with people affected by alcohol and drugs.