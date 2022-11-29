EU News
|Printable version
InvestEU: European Commission and Council of Europe Development Bank sign agreement to mobilise €500 million in financing for social investments
The European Commission and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) have signed an InvestEU guarantee agreement worth up to €159 million. This makes the CEB an InvestEU implementing partner and will mobilise around €500 million in additional loans for social projects. It represents an important milestone, as this is the first time InvestEU supports the investments of a multilateral development bank with an exclusively social mandate.
The guarantee agreement, signed yesterday in Brussels by Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni and CEB Governor Carlo Monticelli, will unlock significant investments under the InvestEU “social investment and skills” and “sustainable infrastructure” windows. This includes social, affordable and student housing; education, employment, and skills; health care, long-term care and social care; as well as clean and smart urban mobility, water and wastewater services, and flood protection. The portfolio of projects covered by this InvestEU guarantee will also support cross-cutting objectives such as gender equality and the social and economic inclusion of vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities. The first operations under the agreement are expected to be approved over the course of 2023.
InvestEU provides an EU budgetary guarantee to implementing partners to increase their risk-taking capacity and therefore contributes to mobilising public and private investment for the EU's policy priorities.
Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, yesterday said:
“InvestEU is set to play an important role in mobilising the investments needed to achieve the EU's broader objectives over the coming years. And we have no more important objective than building a strong social Europe. I am delighted that as of today we have the Council of Europe Development Bank as an InvestEU implementing partner, specifically for social investments.”
The CEB´s Governor, Carlo Monticelli yesterday said:
“By combining the EU guarantee with the CEB´s financing and expertise, we will become even more effective partners of our member countries in their response to today's daunting social challenges. This important agreement will strengthen our long-standing cooperation with the European Commission and is recognition of the CEB's strategic role in promoting social cohesion in Europe.”
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
World Cup in Qatar: FIFA should help compensate families of dead migrant workers29/11/2022 16:33:00
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup having kicked off in Qatar, Parliament deplores the deaths of thousands of migrant workers ahead of the tournament.
State aid: Commission approves €557 million German support to compensate Deutsche Bahn for damages suffered by its subsidiary DB Fernverkehr due to the coronavirus pandemic29/11/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission has found a €557 million German support measure in favour of Deutsche Bahn to be in line with EU State aid rules.
A strengthened enlargement policy is the EU’s strongest geopolitical tool29/11/2022 14:33:00
MEPs call on the EU to overcome the status quo and reenergise the enlargement process both among member states and in applicant countries.
Parliament approves €18 billion loan for Ukraine for 202329/11/2022 12:38:00
On Thursday, MEPs approved an €18 billion loan to support Ukraine during Russia’s war against the country.
Statement by President von der Leyen following her phone call with President Zelenskyy29/11/2022 11:33:00
Statement given recently (25 November 2022) by President von der Leyen following her phone call with President Zelenskyy.
Skellefteå wins 2023 Access City Award for its outstanding efforts to become accessible to persons with disabilities29/11/2022 10:38:00
The Swedish city of Skellefteå recently (25 November 2022) received the 2023 Access City Award in recognition of its long-term commitment and innovative approach to enhancing accessibility for persons with disabilities.
NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses positive preliminary assessment of Greece's request for nearly €3.6 billion under the Recovery and Resilience Facility29/11/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission recently endorsed a positive preliminary assessment of Greece's payment request for €3.6 billion, of which €1.7 billion in grants and €1.9 billion in loans, under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU.
Speech by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira (video message) for the Annual Congress 2022 of the Association of Greek Regions (ENPE)28/11/2022 16:33:00
Speech given recently (25 November 2022) by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira (video message) for the Annual Congress 2022 of the Association of Greek Regions (ENPE).
InvestEU: EIB Group signs an agreement with OTB Ventures to raise €150 million for innovations in deep technologies sector28/11/2022 15:25:00
OTB Ventures, the leading venture capital firm investing in early growth technology businesses announced the launch of the new OTB Fund II.
Speech by Commissioner Stella Kyriakides at the Meeting with the Organisers of the European Citizens Initiative "Save Bees and Farmers"28/11/2022 14:33:00
Speech given recently (25 November 2022) by Commissioner Stella Kyriakides at the Meeting with the Organisers of the European Citizens Initiative "Save Bees and Farmers".