Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation begins into Lancaster death in custody
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a woman died in police custody in Lancaster.
On Thursday (2 June), Lancashire Police notified us that a woman, 59, had become unwell at around 9.20am while being detained at Lancaster police station. Paramedics were called but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
An independent investigation is now underway and investigators have begun reviewing evidence.
IOPC Operations Director Miranda Biddle recently said:
“This was a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly died and our thoughts are with her family and loved ones. Lancashire Constabulary referred this matter to us, and as she was in the custody of police at the time she became unwell, it is important that there is a thorough and independent investigation.
“We have spoken to the woman’s family to make them aware of our role and will keep them informed as our investigation progresses.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-begins-lancaster-death-custody
