Investigation begins into Lancaster death in custody

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a woman died in police custody in Lancaster.

On Thursday (2 June), Lancashire Police notified us that a woman, 59, had become unwell at around 9.20am while being detained at Lancaster police station. Paramedics were called but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

An independent investigation is now underway and investigators have begun reviewing evidence.

IOPC Operations Director Miranda Biddle recently said: