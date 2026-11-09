Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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Investigation begins into Middlesbrough death in custody
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating the death of a 31-year-old man in police custody in Middlesbrough.
Initial enquiries indicate the man was checked into custody after being arrested by Cleveland Police just before 10pm on Wednesday and was put on regular checks by custody detention staff.
We were informed the man was found unresponsive by staff and an ambulance was called at 5.59am but despite efforts from paramedics, he was sadly pronounced dead at 7.01am on Thursday. Our thoughts are with the man’s family, friends and all those affected by his death.
Following a mandatory referral from the force we declared an independent investigation at 7.07am. IOPC investigators have attended the custody suite to begin reviewing evidence by obtaining CCTV footage and initial accounts from the officers and staff involved.
IOPC Director of Engagement Emily Barry recently said:
“This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly died and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.
“Cleveland Police referred this matter to us, and as he was in the custody of police when he died, it is important there is a thorough and independent investigation. We will examine all relevant matters including the interaction staff and officers had with the man when he was detained and what happened while at the custody suite.
“We are aware of a video circulating on social media which includes claims about mistreatment and help requested by the man being ignored. At this early stage, we have no evidence to suggest this is accurate. We urge people to not engage in speculation and spread disinformation while we continue to investigate and verify the facts. It’s important to remember how distressing it can be for family members at this difficult time. We will of course seek to obtain evidence from anyone who was present and who believes they may hold relevant information.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-begins-middlesbrough-death-custody-0
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