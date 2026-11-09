Investigation begins into Middlesbrough death in custody

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating the death of a 31-year-old man in police custody in Middlesbrough.

Initial enquiries indicate the man was checked into custody after being arrested by Cleveland Police just before 10pm on Wednesday and was put on regular checks by custody detention staff.

We were informed the man was found unresponsive by staff and an ambulance was called at 5.59am but despite efforts from paramedics, he was sadly pronounced dead at 7.01am on Thursday. Our thoughts are with the man’s family, friends and all those affected by his death.

Following a mandatory referral from the force we declared an independent investigation at 7.07am. IOPC investigators have attended the custody suite to begin reviewing evidence by obtaining CCTV footage and initial accounts from the officers and staff involved.

IOPC Director of Engagement Emily Barry recently said: